In Britney Gengel’s last text to her mother, she said she wanted to open an orphanage in Haiti.

Gengel, a 19-year-old student from Rutland, Massachusetts, had been on a humanitarian mission to Haiti with her college when a devastating earthquake destroyed much of the Caribbean nation.

The 7.0 magnitude earthquake killed 220,000 people, including Gengel – and injured 300,000 people.

Her mother Cherylann Gengel calls the anniversary a solemn day for her family. But 10 years after her daughter’s death, she said Britney’s dream had come true.

Her family founded the Be Like Brit Foundation, which runs a children’s home and promotes missionary work across Haiti.

“Our goal is to promote the next generation of leaders in Haiti,” said Gengel.

The children’s home, opened in 2013, is a 19,000 square meter earthquake-proof orphanage that stands on a mountain overlooking the city of Grand-Goave and the Gulf of Gonave.

The orphanage has 33 boys and 33 girls – a number that represents the 33 days that Britney was missing after the earthquake.

“We want to employ as many people as possible so that they can feed their families and send their children to school,” said Gengel.

On this 10th anniversary, Gengel said that the grief never goes away. But she finds consolation through her work with the foundation.

“I can talk about Brit all the time. People want to know who she was – those who don’t know her,” said Gengel. “But so many people they knew – family, friends – we can talk about them and keep them real.”