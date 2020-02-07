Ten restaurants, markets where shark fins were sold illegally, say officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife

HOUSTON (KGO) – Ten restaurants and markets in the Houston and Dallas area were caught in a recent failure to illegally sell shark fins and shark fin products, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Wildlife officials exchanged pictures of the cut off shark fins on a metal table.

Officials say they confiscated hundreds of pounds of shark parts after finding about 30,000 pounds of shark carcass in several restaurants and fish wholesalers during a black market bust.

Although shark fin soup is considered a delicacy in traditional Chinese cuisine, the sale of shark fin is prohibited in Texas, California, and other states.

“Protecting the many species of sharks that live and migrate in the Gulf of Mexico and the illegally traded sharks from around the world that are for sale in Texas is a top priority for us,” said Col. Grahame Jones, Law Enforcement Director at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement.

According to Oceana, up to 73 million sharks are traded annually in the global trade in shark fins.

“One of the biggest threats to sharks is finning – cutting off a shark’s fins and throwing away its body at sea, where it could drown, bleed to death or be eaten alive by other fish,” said Oceana.

Texas began its “extensive” investigation in December.

“Texas Game Wardens will continue to proactively investigate illegal shark fin products and violations of the numerous animal species found throughout the state,” said Jones.

The companies involved in the bust are said to have Class B offenses, including possession of a finless shark and illegal commercial sale or purchase of water products, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

“The list of restaurants can only be released after the charges have been filed by the district attorneys,” the department tweeted.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.