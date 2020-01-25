A report claims that 10 My Hero Academia films are planned and that manga inventor Kohei Horikoshi is committed to the long term. Photo credit: Studio Bones

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more anime stories like this

Will My Hero Academia Movie 3 release date for 2020? The possible answer to this question is “Yes, PLUS ULTRA!”, Since a new report claims that a total of 10 Baku no Hero Academia films are planned and that a new MHA film is released every year.

This report comes from the respected anime news anchor Yonkou Productions. On January 22, 2020, he claimed on Twitter that “My Hero Academia will receive a new film each year for (a) a total of at least 10 films that are currently being planned.”

This report has not been reviewed by official sources, such as the manga publisher Shueisha or the animation studio Bones, which produces both the anime television series and the film projects. Nevertheless, it makes sense that both companies want to drive the hype train as long as possible, since the mangas, animes and films from My Hero Academia are quite profitable for all companies involved.

At the same time, the report collides with earlier information from those who are close to producing MHA films.

The film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be released in late February 2020 in the US theater. Photo credit: FUNimation

My Hero Academia Movie: release date 2020 possible?

Sorry to be a downer, but Kohei Horikoshi, the inventor of Boku no Hero Academia Manga, clearly said that a 2020 My Hero Academia Movie 3 is unlikely to happen. Horikoshi originally made this claim since the second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, borrowed storylines that he had originally planned for the entire end of the MHA manga.

“In a sense, you could say that this film will be the final for MHA. Let me make it clear: the film will contain an element that I wanted to use in the last battle of the manga. If you think: “If that’s true, what happens to the manga ?!”, you can be sure. I’m also worried. The first film showed how All Might and Deku fight side by side as masters and students (which is almost the best I can imagine), and now this film has to top this fight somehow. Which puts me in a difficult situation. I can’t imagine anything going to be better than that. So there won’t be a third film. Probably. In short, film # 2 will blow the last one out of the water in a PLUS ULTRA way. So look forward to it! “

Let’s say Horikoshi manages to make even more PLUS ULTRA out of every new My Hero Academia film. The second question is whether Animation Studio Bones can keep up with the creation of My Hero Academia films 3, 4, 5, 6, etc.

Fortunately, Bones is divided into studios with the letters A through E. Bones has committed Studio C to work exclusively on MHA anime projects.

Studio A recently worked on the Carole & Tuesday anime, Studio B produces the Mob Psycho 100 anime (which would include Season 3 Mob Psycho 100 anime), Studio D focuses on Bungo Stray Dogs, and Studio E produces the Eureka Seven films.

Bones Studio C has regularly renewed the anime TV series, and the anime for season 5 of My Hero Academia is expected to be released in March 2020. Studio C also produces the MHA films and shows no signs of slowing down.

Assuming Yonkou Productions’ claim is correct, this would mean that My Hero Academia Movie 3 is expected to be released in late 2020 since Heroes Rising was released in Japan in December 2019.

The end of My Hero Academia Manga may have been postponed to Kohei Horikoshi, the inventor of Boku no Hero Academia Manga, after 2020. Photo credit: Kohei Horikoshi

The end of Boku no Hero Academia Manga also indicated that it had been put off for many years

If there are plans for My Hero Academia Movie 2020 through 2027, the manga can of course not end so quickly. In the summer of 2018, however, Horikoshi considered ending the story with volume 30.

But then Horikoshi realized that “it will be impossible to end the series on volume 30”. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda Horikoshi also suggested shooting 50 volumes for the end.

If the manga stays on schedule, Volume 30 will be released in December 2020. Horikoshi has not mentioned plans to end the manga in 2020, nor has a final storyline been announced.

Yonkou Productions also claims that “Horikoshi is committed” to continue the manga series well beyond its original expectations.

“My Hero Academy still has a long way to go … my goodness,” wrote Yonkou Productions. “We are probably only in the My Hero Academia D ** n prologue.”

To put things in perspective, the first epic season of the Vinland saga anime series was officially considered a prologue.

Let’s hope he’s right, and a My Hero Academia Movie 3 will do our 2020 vacation PLUS ULTRA! Stay tuned!