Temtem: Which starter should I choose? | Best Starter Guide

As in the Pokémon series, you have to choose one of three creatures at the beginning of Temtem. Your first choice is important, but it’s not as permanent as the Pokémon games. You can conquer all starter items on your own without having to trade with a friend. It’s a nice feature and one of the many ways that Temtem picks up the Pokémon formula and subtly twists it.

Just like in Pokémon, you have to compete with gyms – in Temtem they are called dojos. Each dojo is targeted to certain types, so it will be harder for some starters than others. There is really no wrong choice! You can upgrade your Temtem team with other useful creatures to simplify these early battles, but I will still provide all the information you may need to make your first choice in Temtem.

At the start of the game, after creating your trainer, you can choose from one of three tem- Everyone has a different type and different strengths / weaknesses.

Crystle (Crystal type | shell | emerald turtle)

(Crystal type | shell | emerald turtle) Smazee (Melee type | Body damage | Orange monkey)

(Melee type | Body damage | Orange monkey) Houchic (Spirit Type | Special Damage | Purple Goblin)

Let’s take a closer look at why you want to choose each of these little guys.

Crystle (Evolves into Sherald at level 35)

crystal : Strong vs : Electric, toxic and spiritual Weak vs : Fire, melee and earth.

Crystle has an extremely high defense, but can also defend itself with balanced attacking forces. It has a low speed and doesn’t usually attack first. In the first dojo there is nothing against which it is weak or strong.

You can capture Crystle Tucma, Amethyst Barrens,

Smazee (Evolves into Baboong at level 34)

melee type : Strong vs : Nature and crystal Weak vs : Mental and digital

Smazee is the most balanced of the three starter temtems – it’s strong, uses basic attacks that are very effective against almost everything, and it’s resistant to melee attacks. He has a lot of stamina for longer fights and is pretty quick. You will encounter some melee-type items in the dojo, but none if you encounter the dojo leader.

Houchic (Evolves into Tental at level 34)

Spiritual nature: Strong vs : Neutral and melee Weak vs : Digital, Electric and Crystal



Houchic is considered the best of the three Temtem starters because of its speed and outstanding special attacks. Instead of playing with many persistent attacks, everything is clear. It also has a high level of special defense. Think of Houchi as a glass cannon. Put it away until you want to harm enemies. And you have to beware of an electrical type in the first dojo – take a melee to take care of it.

Still can’t decide on a temtem? No one knows what the final, third evolution for these three Temtems is – so you can’t plan for the final yet. Temtem is still in early access, so some of these details may change before publication.