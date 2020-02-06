Temtem: How to get the most money quickly FreeTem Guide

Pansun, the currency of Temtem, is annoyingly difficult to acquire in the late game of Temtem. You’ll need a lot of it if you want to boost your favorite temtems to reach their maximum potential without breeding hundreds of battles. The passionate Temtem community worked together to solve this early access problem – a problem that is unlikely to persist when the full game is released in the future.

It’s all about the Temtem program. First of all, it should be noted that this is not an exploit. This simply uses the game’s systems as efficiently as possible. It helps that Temtem-aholics crunched the numbers and discovered the best possible place for agriculture. Not only can you buy tons of pansums, you can also grow, buy fruit to improve your TVs, and grind ATK TVs at the same time. It’s a win-win-win situation.

This general strategy was shared by several super fans on the Temtem-Reddit-R / Catacombs of Baltimore and R / StrategicMagic. They go much deeper into their discoveries. So be sure to read the tips when looking for the long-form version.

Other Temtem Instructions:

Simple Type Chart | All type strengths and weaknesses Which starter should I choose? | Best Starter Guide | How do I breed Temtems? Eggs, Inheritance of Values, Shinies & More | How To Train TVs | Areas to increase your statistics faster 10 best items to catch | location guide

This growing method is all about Catch and release Temtems, As you move forward in history, you will get to know the FreeTem organization. You will receive a reward for each template you publish. To get the biggest rewards, you have to catch high level items. This means that this method is only suitable for players who play late. In this case, however, you need the most money.

The best place to farm Temtems is the grassy area in the southwest of the Anak volcano – You can do it with the rock hopping gear that you unlock throughout the main story. You will only encounter Magmis / Mastione Temtems in the grass outside the volcano.

is the grassy area in the – You can do it with the rock hopping gear that you unlock throughout the main story.

before you start: Be prepared! purchase 99 templates (1500 ~ pansun) and a load smoke bombs So you can travel back quickly and claim your cash reward. You will also want some balms to heal in an emergency. There is a healing station nearby so you can retreat and heal quickly.

To simplify farming, catch a pair Wiplumps and use Cold Breeze to destroy the types of fires that we’re going to breed. Find wiplumps Tucma Islandsee in Xealot River / Kakame Cenote, before the fight against Max.

Magmis / Mastione Farming Guide | Fast pansuns

When you’re ready, travel to Omninesia, Anak volcano and reach the bottom left corner of the map with the grass area outside the volcano. It is very close to one salvation station and an NPC that sells temcards so you can refill whenever you want. Go with your wiplumps and into the meadow Catch so many magmis / mastione as possible. Then release them so that the FreeTem Society can make money! That’s really all.

and reach the bottom left corner of the map with the grass area outside the volcano. It is very close to one and an NPC that sells temcards so you can refill whenever you want.

There is also a fruit seller on this island – they are expensive items, but you can instantly top up any of your TVs with the money you earn. You’ll also get tons of ATK when you take these items. This is also the best area to run ATK televisions and count counts.

As an added bonus, there is also a breeding HQ on Omninesia so you can drop off your items, have them bred while farming, and pick them up when you are ready. Agriculture has so many advantages here! Not just for the money, but for all the other bonuses and boosts you’ll find. And there is a reason why you need cash – TVs can go up to 500! So you need a ton of fruit to get the most out of it.