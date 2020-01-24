In order to strengthen your team in Temtem, you have to develop further. Almost every Temtem has several forms – once you meet certain requirements, your Temtem evolves into a completely new form, one with new techniques, and sometimes you even get a new type. When you reach the upper levels of the evolution ladder, you will master the challenges of Temtem. To make your life a little easier, I have all the evolutionary requirements in one place.

Most evolutionary requirements are fairly simple: instead of reaching a predetermined level like in Pokemon, you have to level up a few times. Some of your starter temtems have to level up 29 times to reach their next evolutionary level. Other basic temtems require significantly fewer level-ups. A few rare Temtems can develop after they have been traded, and a special Temtem can only develop after a special cult-related side quest has been completed.

Evolution in Temtem is generally much easier than in Pokémon. You don’t have to discover cryptic methods or find secret items. Instead, it’s about winning levels. You don’t have to reach a certain level, you just have to reach a certain number of levels.

The number of levels you have to reach is the same, even if you conquer temtems on different levels in the wild. The level requirement never changes. Below you will find a complete list of Temtems – their initial form, how they develop and what requirements are placed on the respective form.

All Temtem Evolutions list

[In progress: Temtem is an early access game, so everything can change.]

Platypet Develops to … Platox : Win +20 levels Platimous : Win + 20 levels

Paharu Develops to … Paharac : Win +7 levels Granpah : Win +16 levels

Orphyll Develops to: Nidrasil : Win +22 levels

Lapinite Develops to: Azuroc : Win +25 levels Zenoreth : Get +25 levels or trade

Raiber Develops to: Raize : Win +15 levels Raican : Win +25 levels

Pewki Develops to: Piraniant : Win +13 levels

Magmis Develops to: Mastione : Win +16 levels

Spriole Develops to: Deendre : Win +12 levels Cerneaf : Win +25 levels

Toxolotl Develops to: Noxolotl : Win +30 levels

Zephyruff Develops to: Volarend : Win +22 levels

Kalazu Develops to: Kalabyss : Win +18 levels

Tuwai Develops to: Tuvine : Complete the side quest “Cultist Hunt”, take Tuwai to the crystal shrine and select Tuvine.

