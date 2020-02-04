Temtem: How to Develop Tuwai | Tuvine Evolution Guide

Tuwai! Before converting to Tuvine.

The hardest-to-develop Temtem is far in the game and is one of the only Temtems (currently) that require a special method to develop. No, you will not be able to improve Tuwai to make something new out of it. You also can’t act to develop them further.

Instead, you have to complete a certain quest and interact with a unique stone. Later, Tuwai evolved into various creatures, each of which has its own type. As long as the game is in Early Access on Steam, you only have Tuvine that you can transform into.

Other Temtem Instructions:

Simple Type Chart | All type strengths and weaknesses Which starter should I choose? | Best Starter Guide | How do I breed Temtems? Eggs, Inheritance of Values, Shinies & More

Tuwai is a colorful toucan-like bird that can turn into a crystal beak called Bruiser Tuvine, In Early Access, this is the most unique evolution method in the game. You cannot let it go up – instead you have to enter a special area.

Develop Tuwai to TuvineYou have to bring Tuwai crystal Shrine on Tucma, The crystal shrine is inaccessible until you complete the “Cultist Hunt” side quest, which is also on Tucma.

Travel to Tucma with the grapple shot to the western island and talk to Valentina. She gives you the quest “Cultist Hunt”. Travel to the Far East Island to find the Cave. There are four cultist battles here. Choose crystal temtem to make fighting a lot easier.

If you don’t have a crystal temper, check out the area in the southwest corner of the main island. There you can catch Shuine or Bunbun Temtem. Both are crystal types and make it easier to extinguish the cultists.

After you have defeated all four cultist battles, go to the crystal shrine and enter the power place with Tuwai in your first slot. Now your once sweet toucan becomes a diamond-studded super bird.

If you look at the Temdex, it’s pretty clear that there will be (possibly) several developments for Tuwai – similar to Eevee. Perhaps there will be several natural sanctuaries, and depending on which one you choose, will you experience a different Tuwai evolution? This speculation may be a long way off, but we hope that Temtem will take up some of Pokémon’s best ideas.