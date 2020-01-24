Temtem: How rare are Luma Temtems? | Shiny instructions

Image source: [1]

Luma Temtems are special variants with alternative colors in the MMO creature capture game Temtem. These rare ‘Luma’ variants are exactly the same as their original shapes, but with some important improvements – they have a new color scheme, they create a shining aura when walking around, and at least three of their SVs are perfect.

If you manage to find a Luma Temtem, it is guaranteed that it will at least be pretty good. And with Luma Temtems you can also increase your chances! Here I’m going to discuss how to get Luma Temtem, how rare they really are, and why so many players are desperately chasing these low odds.

Luma Temtems are Temtem’s Shiny Pokemon. Just like Shiny Pokémon, they are extremely rare and purely cosmetic. You are never bad – Luma Temtems are guaranteed to have at least 3 perfect SVs – but it is very possible to find a standard temtem with better statistics. When you hunt Luma items, you just know that it’s only worth it for the alternative color scheme.

Luma Temtems are extremely rare in nature. There are currently tThree ways Acquire Luma Temtems; Catch in the wild, hatch from an egg or act,

Luma Temtems have one 1-in-6000 Chance to appear in the wild or from a hatched egg. Breeding with a Luma Temtem parent increases the likelihood that a Luma Temtem will hatch from one egg to another 1 in 600 , Breeding with two Luma Temtem parents further increases your chances 1 in 60 ,

You have to do a lot of farming to find a Luma Temtem – but you can also trade for it. Some players are ready to exchange Luma items for cash. So if you’re ready to save a lot of coins, you may find a player ready to swap their luma.

The developers also promised another way to catch Luma items in the future – a special endgame island where Luma items are not uncommon. This island does not yet exist in the game, so we just have to wait and see if there is an easier way to get Luma items in the future.