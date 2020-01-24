Temtem: How do I breed Temtems? Eggs, Inheritance of Values, Shinies & More

Temtem is a new version of the Pokémon formula. Of course, you can breed your temtems to make eggs and (hopefully) produce some powerful tems. The process is very, very different than in the Pokémon series. So if you are confused or lost, or just need a few pointers to figure out exactly how to breed, we have some information for you.

By breeding, the characteristics of the higher Temtems are passed on, so that you can create completely unique creatures that you will never find in the wild – regardless of whether they are improved SVs (single values) or unique moves. It’s all a bit confusing, but I’ll try to explain and make this as simple as possible.

How to breed Temtems

The breeding is carried out at all times breeding center, The breeding center is on Canopath on Route 5, on Omninesia, The breeding center can accommodate up to two pairs of breeding items.

To breed Temtems you have to form a pair two temtems of the same type, If your Temtem has several types, such as nature and melee, this Temtem can reproduce with any Nature or Melee Temtem.

Once a pair of items have been deposited at the breeding center, it will take time 25 minutes to produce an egg for them in real time. If it is the same kind of Temtem (in the same evolutionary set), it will only take time 15 minutes, You must drive to the breeding center and collect your egg before more eggs can be produced. The center only holds one egg per pair.

After you take the egg out, it hatches when you play. It takes between 5 and 45 minutes for the egg to hatch.

Breeding Restrictions – Fertility

Everything else is pretty similar to Pokémon, but it changes here. Each temtem has a fertility value – by default, all recorded temtems start over fertility 8th, Each time they breed, the fertility value drops by 1. Both items always lose 1 fertility value when they breed.

NOTE: The child always inherits the lower fertility value of the two parents. So if the two parents have a fertility value of 6 and 3 after breeding, the child always inherits Fertility 3,

Basically, this means that you are limited in how often your offspring can reproduce. The best temtems you can find in the wild may have a lower fertility starting point, depending on how many “good” SVs (individual values) the temtem has. The better your Wild Temtem is, the less you can breed them.

Breeding Inheritance – What Your TemTems Pass On

There are 5 values ​​that are passed on when you breed your Temtems. Fertility value, individual values ​​(IVs), techniques (moves), characteristics and luma (shiny).

fertility value : The egg Temtem always receives the lowest fertility value from the parents after the end of breeding. Ex. After breeding, the parents have a fertility value of 4 and 3. The egg Temtem always inherits fertility 3.

Single value : SVs are Temtem’s IVs – secret statistics generated randomly when you conquer or breed a Temtem. The first chance to get either the higher of the two parent SVs, an average of the two, or the lower SV. Parent SV inheritance: 40% chance Average SV inheritance from parents: 40% chance SV inheritance from lower parents: 20% chance

techniques: Techniques are the Moves of Temtem – they are attacks, buffs, heals and other skills that you will use in combat. Each species has unique techniques that it can learn from breeding – you will not find any objects in nature with these techniques.

And finally, we have properties. Traits are not normally inherited from Temtems, but certain items can guarantee that Temtems are born with a certain trait. Otherwise the characteristics are assigned randomly.

The last inherited value is Luma – or shiny, Luma Temtems have a unique color and that is guaranteed 3 perfect svs or 3 perfect statistics, If you breed with a Luma Temtem, your chances of getting another Luma Temtem from an egg increase exponentially.

Normal breeding has a 1-in-6000 Chance to produce a Luma Temtem.

Basically, you should breed Luma Temtems if you want to improve your chances of Luma Temtems. It just makes sense to me.