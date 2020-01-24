Temtem: Free Temtems for additional cash Free Temtem Society Guide

Money is a rare commodity in Temtem. You need all the money to survive – and all these fancy fashion items to customize your character. There is a house that you can equip with furniture and an endless array of useful items that you can pick up from dealers. And since it’s an MMO, making money won’t be that easy.

If you are looking for easy money, there is one way you can go – and it is all about catching (or growing) objects. When you join the “Free Temtem Society”, you earn coins just to release these cute creatures. If you capture every temtem you see, you can trade them all in for a big pile of money. This is a great way to get rid of all the extra items you don’t want – especially if you breed a lot.

To earn money by releasing Temtems, you must join the Free Temtem Society Canopath (Route 5), As soon as you leave the first island, you will reach Route 5 and gain access to the Free Temtem Society and the breeding center.

Before you get to Route 5, you can start saving templates for delivery. Just buy so many TemCards as you can. They are cheap and you can keep your extra items until you reach Route 5. Pick up as many items as you can, and you can drop them all off at the Free Temtem Society for decent profits.

As simple as that! If you want to save money, keep in mind that you can save money by retreating to healing centers at the beginning of each route. It will help you take your time and not waste your valuable remedies – just slow it down, fight until you run out of HP, go back and continue. You will gain many levels in this way to ensure that you are well prepared for the dojo battles. Then the game gets a lot trickier anyway.