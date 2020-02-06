Temtem: Early Access – The 10 Best Temtems You Can Catch Right Now location guide

Battles are much more complicated in Temtem – instead of fighting just one animal, you have to manage two. That means your Temtems team is even more important and you want to choose the best Battle Buddies to master the many, many challenges of this early access game.

With that in mind, I have summarized the very best available Temtems in the list below. You will find brief summaries of each and places where you can find and record these valuable additions. The best Temtems have been rated Alpha for Temtem, so there will be changes in the future before final release. At the moment, these are definitely some of the best captures in the game, so it only makes sense to get as many as possible.

Saku (nature / wind)

Saku is developing Kaku (+11 levels) and is the highest rated temtem in the game – for now! It is an air specialist with high defense against earth, water, nature and wind.

Locations: Deniz, the talented bridges Omninesia, The Canopath & The Glassyway Tucma, Kupeleleza



Gyalis (crystal / melee)

A highly rated temtem with a nice mix of attacks and buffs. No developments. High defense against toxic and electrical.

Volarend (toxic / wind)

A debuffing template with killer brands. Developed from Zephyruff (+22 level) and has a high defense against water, nature, earth and poison.

Tuvine (wind / crystal)

A determined fighter with high level tank buffs. Evolves from Tuwai (Complete the “Cultist Hunt” quest) and has a high defense against mental illness, wind and poison.

Locations: N / A – Find Tuwai on Tucma, Corrupted Badlands. Then go to Kupeleleza and complete the “Cultist Hunt” quest. Get access to the crystal shrine to develop yourself.



Piggy (wind)

Tough pig with great buffs, status courses, and debuffs to put enemies to sleep. Doesn’t develop. Has a high defense against earth and wind.

Locations: Deniz, Prazine Coast & Thalassian Cliffs & The Gifted Bridges & Aguamarina Caves



Barnshe (Spiritual / Wind)

A tricky temtem with many status heals and special attacks. Doesn’t develop. Has a high defense against neutral, earth, wind and melee.

Raize (fire)

An all-out fighter who’s great at burning down enemies. Developed from Raiber (+11 level) and has a high defense against fire, nature and crystal.

Locations: Omninesia, Anak volcano Raiber is a starter temtem.



Oceara (water)

A debuffer with strong water attacks. Doesn’t develop. High defense against fire, water and earth.

Kinu (nature / spirit)

Another trickster with lots of buffs, heals and few direct attacks. Great for the support. Doesn’t develop. High defense against neutral, water, nature, earth and close combat.

Anahir (crystal / fire)

A beefy fighter with lots of fire effects. Doesn’t develop. High defenses against nature, electrical, mental, crystal clear and toxic.