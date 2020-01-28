Temporary Intensive Care Unit in operation

Quinte Health Care has opened a ‘satellite intensive care unit’ because the demand for ICU services is consistently higher than the regular 14-bed unit.

Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Carol Smith Romeril told the QHC Board of Directors on Tuesday that the satellite ICU has been operating since the beginning of this month in a regular patient care room 5 floors above the regular unit.

“It’s functional and brings our ICU capacity up to 18 beds, but it’s far from ideal. We really need a renovated and larger intensive care unit. The sooner we can start the project, the better, “said Romeril.

Quinte Health Care has drawn up plans for a larger IC and are awaiting approval and financing from the province.

Chairman of the Board Stuart Wright said: “The provincial government is aware of our needs and it is urgent. We are lucky that one of the most important people at the provincial level has a background in hospitals and really understands what we are talking about here. It is a serious problem when we have problems getting people into the ICU. It can cause congestion in the emergency department and cause overcrowding and other problems elsewhere. “

If all goes well, it is hoped that a larger, modernized Intensive Care Unit can be built somewhere next year.

A long-term plan requires an ICU with 22 beds by 2025.

