Templegate’s horse racing tips: Newbury and Warwick live on ITV

NEWBURY

1.50

AINCHEA was thrown off the board for a tough competition in Cheltenham and did well before a late mistake turned out to be costly.

1

Photo credit: Stewart Williams – The Sun

Coach Colin Tizzard takes him far away, which seems wise since his family has a lot of stamina. It looks fair and has more to offer.

Dolphin Square won as he liked in Ludlow and has a big engine under the hood. He rose 6 pounds but should be back in the mix for competent amateur David Maxwell.

One for the team was a good third at Warwick last month after taking an excellent second place in a good race here. It is early and he has little to find.

Vive Le Roi is tried and tested in this class and took a solid second place at the latest in the Lanzarote hurdle in Kempton. He chased One For The Team home on his last visit here and there won’t be much between them anymore.

2.25

That is all about Altior who deserves rave reviews from his gallop appearances.

Coach Nicky Henderson is firmly convinced that he will purr his superstar again, but the truth is that even a 75% Altior would be good enough.

His run behind the top class Cyrname the last time he finished second in Ascot over 2m5f was hardly a disaster and falling back to his favorite distance looks reasonable.

He wouldn’t mind if something cut into the ground, and he would really show up if he was bullied on this.

Dynamite dollars is the potential joker in the pack.

When he won a class 1 beginner competition on this trip at Kempton’s 2018 Christmas gathering, he looked like a top perspective.

He strolled through Doncaster a few weeks later, but hasn’t been seen since. Paul Nicholls will be fit enough after 378 days and he is one that can be seen making this comeback.

Sceau Royal is an honest performer at this level, but was below average the last time he finished third in Kempton.

At last year’s festival, he was third in the Champion Chase, and that will set him on another bang.

Bread roll Doran defeated him in this chase with Desert Orchid and today has every chance to make the forecast spot.

3:00

NATIVE RIVER You just have to jump around to win this second class competition.

Two years ago, he won the bottomless gold cup and could be a live contender in the wet weather next month.

After three fair tries, including the fourth, when he defended his Cheltenham crown, he returned to his best when driving through Aintree to win as he wished in December.

He was clearly helped by blinkers there and is wearing them again. Ideally, the ground would be softer, but its class can bring it home in this area.

Could bite is a real headscratcher these days. I’m sure Nicky Henderson tried everything with the 2017 King George winner, but his latest form is just terrible.

He set off early behind Native River in Aintree and ran a stink over the hurdles on New Year’s Day in Cheltenham. He cannot be supported at the moment.

Secret investor is a 2nd class winner who is probably chasing the favorite house. This step in the journey could be a smart move after last being significantly shorter than expected in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in Cheltenham.

3.35

CIEL DE NEIGE can land a big pot for Willie Mullins. At last year’s Cheltenham Festival, he was third at Fred Winter and has only been on the road twice since then.

There was a rusty comeback in Fairyhouse before an unfortunate second came in Limerick when it ended like a train. He sees a good sign of what he has done and can improve again.

It runs in the famous green and gold of JP McManus as it does Never adjust Who was a game winner in Kempton and should advance for Nicky Henderson, who has a good record in this race.

Mack the man won well last time in Sandown and is very demanding, especially if the rain comes on time because he loves it softly. Coach Evan Williams has a purple spot.

Not so tired is another slob who wins at Ascot in style. He has increased the weights, but is clearly talented and could run away from the handicapper.

Harambes Greatwood Hurdle victory is a good sign of this cavalry attack and he will try to end the fast pace well.

Thebannerkingrebel ran a good race at Haydock last time and is another who will like a lot early pace.

WARWICK

2.05

NUBE NEGRA Looks like the last person to be beaten by Henry VIII in Sandown after his near-accident in 1st class.

He has paused for a top view since that second and meets all travel and ground criteria. He travels like a classmate and can improve on fences in his fourth run.

Valuable freight had to be satisfied with the second deficit moonlighter in Newbury last time but should really have won.

He was asked to make up too much soil in the final stages and could not quite make it. It should be a different story today.

Rouge Vif can not be excluded. He won a graded win and was far from falling out of favor last time in Kempton.

Torpillo was a little disappointing when a distant fourth was behind Nube Negra in Sandown last time. He had good support after his debut in Warwick and it is too early to write him off.

2.40

INDEFATIGABLE has a lot of experience at this level and can use it wisely. She wasn’t at her best last time in Sandown when the pace was swirling.

Previously she ran a crack in Cheltenham and went nearby in Wetherby. This slightly longer trip should help and it will be right there.

Copper Gone West ended one place before the tip one last time due to a handicap win at Doncaster. She makes one or two mistakes, but can find out again.

Guardia Top Fifteen days ago, he was a good second in a Donny Listed race. This is more difficult, but she does everything from the beginning and could take a place with rewarding opportunities.

Legends gold made it four wins in five starts when he met comfortably in Ludlow at the latest. She is only six and deserves to try this stronger society. It stays on and this persistence could be beneficial.

3.15

TWO TAFFS The Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury ran out of gas last time and it should be much happier that the track is dropping so badly.

He traveled well for a long time in this high-class competition and is only 1 pound higher in weight than his last win.

Gala ball won well last time in Wincanton and is now only 2 pounds higher in weights. Coach Philip Hobbs is fine and he should be back.

Clondaw Castle has a hint of class and a bad run in the Caspian Caviar in Cheltenham can be awarded at the latest. He was in good company before Ascot and has a good weight. Belami des Pictons was poor in Kempton at Christmas when he was well secured after a crisp fourth place in the BetVictor Gold Cup. These travel suits and cheek pieces for the first time could work wonders.

UTTOXETER

