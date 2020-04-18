Templegate’s best bet is to meet at Gulfstream Park on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday

TRULY has been running in better races than this and managed well to finish third on the ground last time. He usually hits the frame at least on the grass and his speed figure on the surface is better than most of his current rivals.

This is not the strongest race and Raspberry Ballet could put after the latest here fourth fair.

6.15

MARKISTAN has knocked on the door with an attempt placed on this track. He came in second again last time when completing this trip. Expected to go well again.

Crystalina is an interesting thing in class after one second is better than a mile here the latest. He didn’t go home so this sprint trip could help.

Don’t miss all the best from Sun Racing

Twitter – @SunRacing

Instagram – sunracing

Youtube – SunRacing

Facebook – SunRacingOnline

6.45

ASTRAY CAT was the second quick fix when sent favorites here last time during this trip. He had to get out wide, which didn’t help his chances, and that was a good condition. This page has a good winning record with favs being defeated and he has a good draw to get back close.

Two Step Palace will try to slip the field and he has an excellent career record of two wins and three places from just five matches. He returned from a little rest but should be there again.

Balie’s dream had been in the form of a blockage during this trip and won two wins before going too fast last time. A quieter speed can make him imagine again.

7.15

CHUN RUNNER is a decent betting subject before failing here last time. He had to move wide which might have been the cause of the defeat. He was the winner of the game in the previous jump in the course and this distance so that it looks like the person has to be defeated.

Krachenwagen get better than last time after getting the dream of running the rail and they can fight again.

7.46

EASY TO HOLY must come from stall 11 but he has a lot of initial speed so he must be able to get a good position from the stall. He was kicked out of opportunity before getting clarity on the trip here last time and can make amends today.

Ghostlore must do better than the latest sixth because he returned from a long break. This trip is suitable and he will not go far.

8.17

POPPY TAKSTAS will return from a long break but has a win at Saratoga in a company that is better than this to its name. It was on his debut so he went well fresh and returning to this distance seemed a wise move by his new coach.

Poseiden take a decent increase in class after winning away from the course and distance last time. It was only his second career journey so improvements were expected.

8.48

TURN OF EVENT has been going well and came in fourth here last time despite not running the race. He has a few miles on the clock and looks open to much improvement.

Holy Emperor just collared here last time and come back with a long step it looks like a wise step.

9.21

SOUTHERN SEA popular with the audience before running a very good second at the better company at Parx last time. He took a slight decrease in distance, which should have helped, and his training in this new path was positive.

Front Loaded stepping in its current form when it was hit half the length here is the latest. Come from far away there and maybe win with a better challenge.

9.53

ALWAYS SHOPPING made its Gulfstream debut after getting a few wins at Aqueduct this time last year in a company better than this. One of those wins is Grade 2 so he should cut above these rivals. His concern is his 11-month layoff but he has worked well and must be fit enough to become a top coach.

Art Almost won some decent races at Woodbine last season and used to race at a higher level than this. He returned from a fair break but had enough quality to find out.

Printed out defeated in finish in Tampa on his debut in America last time. He was a winner in Ireland before heading across the Atlantic and could have predicted this increase in class if the others did not have the sharpness

10.25

BLOOD MOON Many box ticks took a fair drop in class after returning from the break to finish fourth here last time. It was his debut for the current connection and his speed figures are several long ahead of today’s rivals. His coach ran with an impressive 32% win rate this season and can improve it here.

Leo diamonds get the job done well here last time when maintaining a race after hitting back home. He steps in the distance here, but it must be judged on that effort.

Gemo has two lengths in hand when winning here the latest despite being hung. He also won on this trip and had to think about it.

Don’t miss all the best from Sun Racing

Twitter – @SunRacing

Instagram – sunracing

Youtube – SunRacing

Facebook – SunRacingOnline

10.57

HIDDEN FACTS have sporting opportunities in wide open contests. He came here in a decent form after less than two lengths from the end of the last time. This represented a decline in class and he had every chance to at least hit the frame again.

VJ betting made its debut for a new page after a good second at Churchill Downs last time. It was a decent contest and he could threaten despite returning from a break. His notes during this trip could be better.

Mrs. Grace is one who enjoys this distance with two wins and two places from five attempts. He has more than one length at hand when printing here the latest and must be included in the list.

11.29

HONEST GAL suffered a chronic traffic problem when he came to the field here last time after completing the third round three times. This trip is ideal and its best shape is slightly better than these competitors.

Upsy Daisy Do down in class and distance that can help. Switching back to the ground from grass is another added value.

TEMPLEGATION

5.45 Really

6.15 Markistan

6.45 Astray Cat

7.15 Chase Runner

7.46 Holy Meister

8.17 Poppy’s Destiny

8.48 Substitution Event

9.21 South Sea

9.53 Always shopping

10.25 Blood Months

10.57 Hidden Facts

11.29 Honest Gal

See all free bets here

Tiger Roll is honored in the new Betfair feature film about the Grand National heroes