Templegate’s best bet is to meet at Gulfstream Park on Sky Sports Racing on Friday

He might leave his challenge a little late considering he made a lot of ground to finish second, only slightly behind the winner.

Snow and Lillylynn came in fourth in the race when caught in the fence for most of the contest. He hasn’t won in 13 of his career yet but likes this trip and can reach the frame again.

Businessdubai has a few miles on the clock and is well formed when the three close-ups here are the latest. There must be more to come.

6.34

PAL GOLD will know his job on this debut comes from one of the best coaches of a two-year-old boy in the business – Wesley Ward. He has done well in his public training and must be a trimmer above these rivals. The top jockey for the Tyler Gaffalione track will drive.

Gatsby is another person who has recorded a fair time at Gallop and his coach-jockey team is profitable to follow this season.

Similar comments apply to First Admiral of the Navy. You will benefit greatly from supporting all runners when the coach and the jockey work together.

7.07

RUNNER MILLIONS has done as well as this season and only out of money once in six outings. That was the last time when he was pushed out wide when speed increased, which didn’t help. He has a form of victory over this course and distance and is able to bounce back.

Sensational Ride has been out of shape but his best form will put him right in the calculation. He had just changed yards and that could help him find his old sparkle. He has 19 wins on his behalf on the ground.

Summer Delinquency was given a race in the maids’ room after being badly hit in Tampa. He likes this trip and must be competitive again.

7.39

QUICK FRACTION show a lot of promise in the fall and enjoy his Gulfstream debut when finishing second near this mile distance. He just ran out of it at the closing stage after maybe hitting the front too fast. He had worked well before this comeback so he should be quite fit.

Garner State Park debuted here last month but did well and finished third. He will learn a lot from that and look challenger.

Pact has knocked on the door with a podium in his last two matches. He committed very early last time and will have the opportunity to run more evenly.

8.11

SPECIAL PHILLY It has been seen more than capable of winning races like this in three from now on. He knocked from pole to pole last time while still crossing a line less than the length behind the winner. He had a bad draw to compete with last time and was in a much better place here.

Maries Melody had been gone for three months but ran a cracker when hit on the neck during the course and distance when last seen.

He looks a big threat Polished copper ran well to the second most recent nick and the other with every opportunity.

8.43

SNIPER SHOT has won its second start on the Gulfstream and was very impressive when it won with four lengths here last time. He went so far before today but finished so well that he shouldn’t have any problems with it.

Glory of Florida Try hard when the third close-up here is the latest. He has a better draw at the moment and can make the best use of it.

Share it were in class 2 action here last time so this is the mighty drop down in class. He likes this distance and must enjoy himself against this simpler opposition.

9.15

SOVEREIGN WARRIOR have a winning form around here and save the best for this distance. He has become a regular player in races better than this and can make his presence felt even though it comes from a wide draw.

Many of these have questions to answer, so look for market movements Poppy’s fate back from a long break. He might need this but has Saratoga’s victory under his belt so he has performed at a decent level.

Wild One Forever has knocked and broken through his last two matches and is far from ashamed of the fourth here last time.

9.46

The famous RBG ran a very promising race when it won on its debut here last month. He is always with speed and only runs past his rival on a stretch. This was a more difficult contest but he noted a decent time and clearly had much more to offer.

Shippy has been in fair form in Saratoga and was fifth in class 1 no less there last time. It was back in September so he might need this but deserves to be inspected by the market.

Envy able to do better than we see today and take a fair decline in class today.

10.17

MOONOVERSEBA has been in the frame at both its start on the Gulfstream including the last time when it only ran out at the closing stage. He was not helped by having to widen when carrying out his challenges and was able to hit the target.

Daytime Gems was the second one that was quite far here last time but he at least reached the frame and he rarely got out of the first three on the track.

Vinnie Van Go landed his third victory in four runs here last time when getting the best from the right ding-dong. This trip is ideal and he will be there again.

10.47

KITCHEN MAVERICK has increased in the past two here with seconds with a head and four lengths. He was forced to widen when the latest move did not help his chances.

Magic Way haven’t done a lot of mistakes so far with a few seconds around here. This looks a slightly easier task than last time so he will be at the location again.

Cowtown has been in the frame for the last four passes and is in good condition at Aqueduce before heading here.

TAMAN GULFSTREAM

6.00 Harmonious Thunder

6.34 GOLDEN PAL (NAP)

7.07 Millionaire Runner

7.39 Fast Faction

8.11 Philly Special

8.43 Sniper Shot (nb)

9.15 Sovereign Warrior

9.46 Notorious RBG

10.17 Moonoverseba

10.47 Maverick Kitten

