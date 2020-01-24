Templegate racing tips: Wolverhampton, Doncaster, Huntingdon and Lingfield

GET Jiggy with GRIGGY (5.15 Wolverhampton, nap).

He comes here in squat after two wins and one but one last time when the winner got the first point. This journey is ideal and he can achieve this goal.

1

Credit: Wilfried Haubenberger – The Sun

KYBOSH (4.15 Wolverhampton, na) was a good third here 14 days ago and is today returning to his best trip. The first time on the cheek pieces can help him cross the line.

CASABLANCA MIX (3.05 Huntingdon, treble) has not shot at Donny but has achieved some good victories at Aintree, so this flat circuit is ideal.

Lingfield

12.00 Chetan

12.30 Queen of Silca

1.05 Let’s go lucky

1.40 Chocco Star

2.15 Sir Hector

2.45 Lordofthe horizon

3.15 The game is switched on

3.45 Ice pyramid

DONCASTER

12.40 Pogue

1.15 Papa Tango Charly

1.50 Legendary film

2.25 Midnights gift

2.55 France De Reve

3.25 Wakool

3.55 Supreme Escape

HUNTINGDON

12.50 Mr Coffey

1.25 Twycross Warrior

2.00 Enry Iggins

2.35 Taj Badalandabad

3.05 Casablanca Mix (treble)

3.35 Hurricane Arcadio

4.05 Third time at Lucki

WOOL HAMPTON

4.15 Kybosh (nb)

4.45 Mouriyani

5.15 GRIGGY (NAP)

5.45 Dream magic

6.15 Pitcher point

6.45 Hunters Step

7.15 Brockey Rise