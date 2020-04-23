Telling a woman that she ‘owns the ball’ is not a sexist labor court rule – The Scottish Sun

SAYING a woman who “she has” is not sexist, a labor court has ruled.

Technology executive Rachel Power sued her boss after she said it at work, accusing him of degrading her.

Rachel Power sued her boss after she said she “had guts”

The court ruled that CEO Pieter Danhieux’s comments were not sexist

But a panel decided the sentence only suggested he display “courage to challenge”.

Miss Power has a three-month contract for the web start-up company Secure Code Warrior when she disputes with CEO Pieter Danhieux.

In a conversation through the Slack messaging platform, he accuses her of dating someone else so that he is overthrown.

Mr Danhieux told him: “So I heard … you asked me to step down from the role of CEO.

“I have to admit, you have the guts to be a contractor.”

Miss Power told the audience that she felt intimidated by her language.

The court was told: “She has used sexual offensive words to insinuate that, as a woman, Miss Power cannot have the strength of character to do something challenging and therefore, she must be masculine and ‘have a ball’.”

Mr Danhieux said he had used the phrase to express “surprise and disturbance” in front of Miss Power.

Miss Power, which started at the Northampton-based firm in January 2018, filed an official complaint.

After his contract ended, he demanded discrimination and sexual harassment, claiming he was expelled from the meeting.

However, all his claims were canceled in London court.

The panel decided: “He uses a phrase change that he does not associate with sex.

“The court found the phase was not one of a sexual nature but colloquial language of courage to challenge.”

Putin soldier in a line of sexism after a beauty contest celebrating International Women’s Day