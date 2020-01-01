Tell us your automotive new year resolutions

Loading...

Every year we have a day to rethink all our priorities for the next return to the sun. I love celebrating the New Year, because it gives us all a potential. Before proceeding to ruin all our best plans, before we cannot meet our goals, before everything is wasted, for this glorious day we are all we hope we can be. And for that purpose, we are the best gears.

I have some priorities for 2020 that I would like to remove from my list. As for the events, I think I will finally make the walk to see the 500 Miles of Indianapolis this year to verify that on my wish list. And I would like to make serious progress on my Porsche Boxster project. And I would like to continue growing Radwood's success.

But my number one goal this year is to finally take my 1995 Audi S6 "Safari" to a Gambler 500 event, preferably the original event in the Pacific Northwest. I have never made a player, but I appreciate everything it represents. I just hope I don't break a rock from the lower control arm that bounces in the middle of nowhere. Fingers crossed!

So, on this amazing day, what are your goals that you have set out to achieve in 2020? Let's hear all about them in the comments below.

