Tell me why the release date | Plot, trailer, console

From the award-winning studios behind the innovative, mind-expanding and heart-wrenching Life, Strange is another narrative adventure game that looks just as groundbreaking. Tell Me Why is the first game from a major publisher with a playable transgender character and seems to include LGBT problems in the story.

When was Tell Me Why released?

Tell Me Why will be released as three episodes, scheduled to be released mid-2020. After receiving criticism of the release of Life is Strange, developer Dontnod Entertainment has stated that the episodes will soon appear one after the other as part of a fixed release schedule.

Which platforms and consoles will tell me Why are available at?

Tell Me Why will be available on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What does it tell me Why?

Tell Me Why follows twins Alyson and Tyler as they return to their parental home in the small town of Alaska to unravel the mysteries of their past and deal with their difficult upbringing. Gameplay uses the special bond of the twins, who can share their memories – but both have different memories of what happened. Players then have to make decisions based on what memories they believe, which influences the many possible results of the games.

Dontnod Entertainment worked with LGBT media advocacy agency GLAAD during the making of the game to ensure that the Tyler character was an authentic representation of the trans experience and a fully realized character in itself. Tyler is also voiced by transactor August Aiden Black and tested on trans players.

Is there a trailer for Tell Me Why?

Yes – it’s terribly beautiful:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVXqGQC9J2o [/ embed]