Telephone overheating woe could be answered by sweating

As phone manufacturers are integrating more and more functions into their devices, there is one particular limitation for them: the heat.

As a rule, a high-end smartphone launched today has approximately the same, if not better, computing power than a PC or laptop five years ago.

The result? All of these busy chips and processors combined with hot temperatures and we get the message “too hot to run”.

If we have bad luck, we cook our phone from the inside.

While high-performance computers are kept cool by built-in fans, users would probably not want to carry around a smartphone with a plug-in, oscillating fan in their pockets – that’s just not practical.

Instead, scientists from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China are trying to copy mammals to keep core temperature down.

They have developed a coating that mimics the way a mammal sweats in hot weather to cool the device’s core temperature.

The research was published in the Joule journal on January 22.

Instead of fans (as in computers) or materials such as waxes and fatty acids (which are currently common), this technique uses a coating that releases water vapor to dissipate excess heat from the control gear.

Lead author Ruzhu Wang studied refrigeration engineering at the university and explained the technique that uses organometallic scaffolds that are cooled at 10 times the speed of the current process.

Smartphones can switch to shutdown mode if they get too hot – usually over 35 degrees. Photo: apple

These scaffolds mimic the mammalian sweat function by absorbing moisture from the air and emitting steam when heated.

In the past, attempts have been made to extract water from the desert air. But because they are expensive, they are not suitable for large projects.

“Our study shows that electronic cooling is a good real application (of these frameworks),” said Professor Wang in a media release.

“We used less than 0.3 grams of material in our experiment and the cooling effect was significant.

“The development of microelectronics places high demands on efficient heat management technologies, since all components are tightly packed and chips can get very hot.

“Without an effective cooling system, for example, our phones could experience a system failure and burn hands if we let them run for a long time or load a large application.”

They tested a particular coating on a microcomputer (a simulated smartphone) and found that it lowered the core chip temperature of the device by 7 degrees when it was operated under heavy workload for 15 minutes.

“In addition to effective cooling, this coating can quickly recover by re-absorbing moisture as soon as the heat source is removed, just as mammals rehydrate and are ready to sweat again,” said Professor Wang.

“This method is therefore particularly suitable for devices that are not in constant use, such as telephones, batteries and telecommunications base stations, which can sometimes be overloaded.”

Don’t expect to see yourself sweating phones soon, though. The team states that it will take some time to figure out how to lower the cost of this technology to the point of getting it on the market.