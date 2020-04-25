Telegram teases new protected team movie calling attributes coming this calendar year

Preferred messaging application Telegram states it will soon insert support for team video phone calls. This will come alongside Facebook’s announcement yesterday of a new “Messenger Rooms” competitor to Zoom and Group FaceTime.

In a blog site put up, Telegram suggests that it will incorporate aid for team movie phone calls — with an emphasis on stability — later this calendar year:

What’s next, you could question? The present-day worldwide lockdown highlighted the need to have for a dependable video clip interaction instrument. Video clip calls in 2020 are considerably like messaging in 2013. There are apps that are possibly secure or usable, but not each. We’d like to fix that, and we will emphasis on bringing you secure group video phone calls in 2020.

It is not shocking to see Telegram, which charges by itself as a safe messaging platform, emphasis on the encryption aspect of its online video contacting resources. As we have protected a lot of occasions, Zoom has come beneath scrutiny for its absence of safety and questionable privateness tactics.

In other places in the blog site put up, Telegram touts that it now has 400 million monthly users, up from 300 million a year ago. The Telegram app for Mac has also been current with new characteristics:

Buyers of Telegram for macOS can now accessibility Shared Media straight from the redesigned profile webpages. Those who have a good deal of Folders could like the new folder sidebar with icons in the design of Telegram Desktop.

Just yesterday, Fb launched Messenger Rooms as its personal video clip chat option to Group FaceTime and Zoom. The Messenger Rooms platform is really confined when compared to Zoom and even Team FaceTime, though the firm suggests advancements are coming quickly, including integration with Instagram and WhatsApp.

You can go through the comprehensive Telegram blog post listed here and download the app for iOS on the Application Shop and the Telegram for Mac application on the Mac Application Keep.

