SEC pauses the $ 1.7b cryptocurrency game from Telegram

The Securities and Exchange Commission has taken emergency measures to end the offer of digital tokens that has already raised $ 1.7 billion.

Telegram has published details about TON in an effort to clarify the project while it was engaged in a regulatory affair with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The encrypted messaging app service has so far kept the project under a relatively tight cover, with details of the Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain system limited to Gram, the cryptocurrency associated with Telegram, an Initial Coin Offer (ICO) launched in January 2018 that raised money for the project and a planned public release that had to be postponed until April 2020 due to the SEC complaint.

Just days before the intended release, SEC put the project in its footsteps and obtained a temporary restrictive order against the company based on claims that Telegram’s ICO violated the US Securities Act as an unregistered sale of securities.

SEC also claims that Telegram has not provided investors with the information regarding “the business, financial condition, risk factors and management of TON required by securities laws”.

In the light of “recent events”, Telegram has now revealed additional details about the TON project. In a blog post on Medium, the company first tackled Grams with the emphasis that the token should not be considered an investment product.

“You cannot expect a profit based on your purchase or possession of Grams, and Telegram makes no promises that you will make a profit,” the message reads. “Grams are intended as a medium for exchange between users in the TON ecosystem. Grams are NOT investment products and there should be NO expectation of future profits or gains from the purchase, sale or possession of Grams.”

In addition, grams do not represent shares, interests, rights or shares. In the typical way cryptocurrencies work, Telegram further warns that “Gram will not help you get rich,” and you should expect market fluctuations.

After the launch, the TON blockchain itself will be opened to external developers as a decentralized project. Telegram says there is no guarantee that the company will have any influence on future development after the launch and that the code is both open-source and available to the public.

“We hope that as a result of this project, Grams will become a real addition to traditional currencies and improve the speed, efficiency and security of daily commercial transactions worldwide,” Telegram says. “We believe that TON Blockchain technology will create a stable ecosystem and represent a significant improvement over previous platforms in terms of speed, usability and scalability.”

When it comes to the expected integration of a cryptocurrency wallet in the Telegram messaging application, the company now says that the TON wallet will be made available “on a stand-alone basis” – at least until the SEC problem is resolved.

“Telegram can integrate the TON Wallet application in the future with the Telegram Messenger service to the extent permitted by applicable law and government agencies,” Telegram says.

In addition, Telegram said that the organization “is not mandatory and makes no promise or commitment to ever set up a TON Foundation or similar entity.”

Earlier this month, the US regulator filed a court order seeking the means to force Telegram to explain how more than $ 1.7 billion of investors was spent through the ICO. According to SEC, Telegram has not provided any financial data so far.

On January 6, the motion to force Telegram to fully disclose bank details was refused with the proviso that the company still has to comply with foreign data privacy laws.

