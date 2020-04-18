TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition Full Version Free Download
Overview Tekken 7:
Presentation of TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition v2.21 + All DLC PC Game 2017
Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and discover the reasons for each stage of their relentless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 offers superb story-based cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals through innovative combat mechanisms.
Raise your fists and get ready for the ultimate battle on the next generation of home consoles. It is powered by Unreal Engine 4, the legendary combat franchise returns for another round in TEKKEN 7. With the faithful 3D combat system and entire gameplay, TEKKEN 7 takes the franchise to the next level with photo-realistic graphics and new and innovative features and battles. Mechanical. TEKKEN 7 resurrects the attitude, competitiveness, and staging anchored in its arcade DNA to provide the ultimate fighting-game experience.
Features of TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition v2.21 + All DLC
Here are the main features of TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition v2.21 + All the DLCs that you can discover after the first installation on your operating system.
Based on the ISO version of TEKKEN.7.Ultimate.Edition-CODEX: codex-tekken.7.ultimate.edition.iso (54,540,337,152 bytes)
All published DLCs are included and activated
100% lossless and perfect MD5: all files are identical to the originals after installation
NOTHING torn apart, NOTHING encoded
Selective download function: you can ignore the downloading and installation of story mode videos (not recommended), gallery videos (bonus content, open with the game)
points in the special menu of the game), introduction/opening video and credits
Significantly smaller archive size (compressed from 50.8 to 13.6 ~ 37.6 GB, depending on the components selected)
Installation takes 15 to 35 minutes (depending on your system and selected components)
Integrity check after installation so you can make sure everything is installed correctly
Hard disk space after installation: up to 73 GB
At least 2 GB of free RAM (including virtual) required to install this repackaging
WARNING! If you install this repackaging on Windows 10, run the installer with the compatibility set on Windows 7
Repack by FitGirl
Technical specifications of this version
Game version: v2.21 + All DLC
Interface language: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese
Audio language: English
Uploader / Repacker group: FitGirl
TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition v2.21 system requirements + All DLCs
Before you start TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition v2.21 + Free download of all DLCs, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Operating system: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10
Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 at 3.60 GHz or equivalent
RAM: 6 GB
Installation size: 40.4 GB
Hard drive space: 50 GB
TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Edition v2.21 + Free download of all DLC
