Tekashi’s kidnapper is much too harmful to be introduced amid pandemic: Feds

Federal prosecutors argued in court papers submitted Friday that Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s kidnapper is a violent high-position member of the 9 Trey gang and could be a menace to the local community if sprung from prison thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“His leadership job in an extremely violent gang, his participation in a gunpoint kidnapping and theft, and his horrific slashing of an unarmed and unsuspecting sufferer — all illustrate the continuing danger Ellison would pose to the community if his software have been granted,” wrote prosecutor Michael Longyear of defendant Anthony “Harv” Ellison.

A jury convicted Ellison in Oct 2019 of the gunpoint kidnapping and robbery of Tekashi and the ear-to-chin slashing of a rival’s facial area a handful of months later on.

The prosecutor’s letter opposing his release arrives two days after Ellison’s lawyers urged the court docket to no cost him from the Metropolitan Correctional Middle on $200,000 bail into house confinement in Brooklyn.

Attorney Deveraux Cannick argued that Ellison, 32, suffers from bronchial asthma and his health would be in “great peril” if he contracted the virus.

But Longyear questioned the severity of Ellison’s alleged health issues, noting that the defendant didn’t mention he experienced asthma when probation questioned about his wellbeing soon after his conviction in October 2019.

Ellison, who is awaiting sentencing and faces a guideline of 30 several years to lifetime in jail, has just about every reason to flee, Longyear wrote in the letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer. He was even disciplined at MCC for assaulting one more inmate in January, the submitting states.

In the meantime, Tekashi — whose true identify is Daniel Hernandez — was introduced to property confinement earlier this thirty day period to serve out the remainder of his two-yr sentence. The rapper-turned-snitch had faced decades in prison ahead of pleading responsible to racketeering and other fees and agreeing to cooperate with the govt.