Tekashi 6ix9ine will attend the mental health program after serving

Gangster rapper turned into a snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine will have to sign up for a mental health program after being released from prison, a report said Friday.

Rapper "Kooda" will also have to continue cooperating with federal investigators while reporting to the outpatient program as part of his plea agreement, TMZ reported, citing court documents.

Tekashi was sentenced to two years in federal prison earlier this week after serving as a government star witness in cases against members of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent Brooklyn group.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernández, faced more than three decades after his guilty plea for extortion and other charges arising from his time running with Nine Trey.

Prior to his sentence, prosecutors urged the judge to be easier with the rapper, writing in a sentencing recommendation that his cooperation was "extraordinary" in accusing and securing sentences against several members of a violent Brooklyn Bloods group.

"Hernández's cooperation was extraordinary," prosecutors wrote in the letter.

“He is a famous rap artist and was a high profile member of a violent gang. Given the threats made against him and his family, Hernández decided to cooperate against his co-defendants and testify publicly in a trial that was widely publicized. ”

Tekashi received credit for the time served and may be out of prison at the end of 2020.

