Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to serve his two-year sentence at home

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to go home.

A lawyer from the rainbow-haired rapper asks a judge to allow his client to complete his two-year sentence in his own custody based on newly filed court records.

The 23-year-old Schnatz is serving his time in an unspecified private prison for security reasons, but lawyer Lance Lazzaro argued on Tuesday that this was comparable to the punishment of Tekashi because he was unable to get recognition for his early release at the facility. In the federal system, well-mannered inmates can usually expect to reduce their prison sentence by 15% early.

Brooklyn-born Rhymester, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“Allowing Hernandez to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest would be the most sensible way to prepare and prepare for his re-entry into the community,” Lazzaro wrote to the federal judge in Manhattan, Paul Engelmayer.

“It would be a serious injustice for Hernández to be denied the appropriate opportunity to prepare and prepare for his return to the community because he works with the government and is housed in a private facility for security reasons,” the minister said ,

If the judge is not eligible for home detention, Lazzaro suggests that Tekashi could end his sentence in a community prison.

Engelmayer still has to decide on the application.