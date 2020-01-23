Meek Mill made no secret of his dislike of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Photo credits: © Imagecollect.com / Admedia

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram on Wednesday. Jade visited her in prison.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, is serving a 24-month sentence for being associated with the violent criminal gang The Nine Trey Gangsters.

Tekashi was faced with a possible 47-year sentence; However, he received a significantly shorter sentence after agreeing to work with the authorities.

The rapper decided to testify against gang members and there is a possibility that he might be required to protect witnesses.

Jade’s photo showed them in gray and white overalls. In the caption, she complains about her partner’s legal situation and complains that he has been denied permission to serve the rest of his sentence from home.

When the shadow room re-released Jade’s photo, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who didn’t hide his aversion to Tekashi, posted in the comment section: “Witness protection is dripping.”

This comment is not the first time that Meek Mill has had an encounter with 6ix9ine, which he regards as a snitch. In an interview with Power 106 in 2018, he referred to Tekashi and warned other rappers and fans, “Watch out who you are around”.

In January, Mill commented again, this time on Twitter, after learning that Tekashi had testified against former employee Kintea MacKenzie, who was allegedly involved in a shootout.

That’s a shame. When I got home, everyone was like they had some real guys to support them. “I was like,” you’d better stop running behind rappers who act like you’re ready to throw your lives over some stupid shit .. I saw that coming a while ago 🥴 https: //t.co/b5itD2pt8V

When Tekashi gave his testimony last September, Mill tweeted: “I’m going to a (sic) federal court today, children! Message of the day is not an internet gangster … be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute Get money. “

69 go to the Federal Supreme Court today! Message of the day is not an internet gangster … be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute Get money

Meek Mill has had its own legal difficulties and has a long and varied criminal record. He spent a year in prison in 2017 for violating his parole, but was released after the judge’s behavior was questioned.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to be released from prison next year. His lawyers requested that he be allowed to end his sentence at home, but a judge refused.