Tekashi 6ix9ine has swindled the Miami rapper to make “Stoopid,” the suit says

Stoopid is like stoopid.

Just when Tekashi 6ix9ine thought his legal problems were over, a Miami artist claims in a lawsuit that the rainbow-haired rapper and his producer put down his work to make the song ‘Stoopid’.

Rapper Yung Gordon, whose real name is Seth Gordon, filed his copyright infringement lawsuit with the federal court in Brooklyn just weeks after a Manhattan judge sentenced Tekashi to two years in prison for accountability.

Certain versions of ‘Stoopid’, released in October 2018, contain a fragment of Gordon that exudes a few lines, according to his court case.

“You already know, it’s the boy Yung Gordon / You rock with Take Money Promotions / Ay Take Money Promotions / Give them the new s – t, not a fool s – t / Oh yes, let’s go,” Gordon raps in versions of “Stoopid” that have been removed from the Spotify streaming music service.

Gordon says he emailed the 9-second drop to Tekashi’s producer – and says he was never told it would be used in the song before it was released.

The drop is still included in a video produced for the song and posted on YouTube, in which Tekashi rides through the “desert in a rainbow-colored Ferrari and rides in the Dubai amusement park,” the court said.

Gordon asks for unspecified compensation and lawyers’ fees.

The Miami New Times trumpeted Gordon in 2016 as the leader of a generation of “new Miami party rap.”

Tekashi, a rapper born in Bushwick whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to racketeering beef last year for the bit of street crime he committed with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods – the violent gang whose members he ended up hoping for a light sentence to get.

