Tekashi 6ix9ine does not serve punishment from home, judge the rules

Tekashi 6ix9ine will serve the rest of his two-year sentence behind bars, a judge has decided.

Judge Paul Engelmayer from the Federal Court in Manhattan rejected an application on Tuesday to take the rapper with the rainbow hair from a detention center to the detention center. He said the move would undermine his conviction intentions.

In a brief verdict, Engelmayer said the two-year sentence he had given Tekashi should “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

The 23-year-old’s lawyers previously asked the judge to allow the client to move from a secret facility to his home because, under the current conditions of his detention, he is not recognized for good behavior and has no access to typical programs.

The judge said he was “aware” of this when he sentenced the ex-nine Trey member to a penalty in December.

The “gummo” singer was charged with harassment and other charges – and may face decades in prison before attacking his former crew and becoming a government witness.

He later testified against the former cohorts Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison, which led to their conviction.