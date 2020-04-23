Tekashi 6ix9ine desires to make yard new music videos in dwelling confinement

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine needs authorization to history tunes video clips in his backyard while he rides out the relaxation of his federal jail sentence less than dwelling confinement more than fears he would catch coronavirus in the clink, his lawyer reported in a letter to a decide.

“I am writing today only to ask for the court’s acceptance to allow Mr. Hernandez to devote up to two several hours in his yard, as soon as a 7 days, for employment reasons only,” in accordance to the letter despatched to federal Decide Paul Engelmayer on Thursday and signed by Tekashi legal professional Lance Lazarro.

“He is looking to record audio films.”

Tekashi’s online video sets, however, have lengthy been plagued by true shootings.

A gunman fired a number of rounds about a block from exactly where Tekashi and 50 Cent were filming a new music movie in Brooklyn in August 2018. A few months later in November, he was capturing one more songs video clip with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj in a rented Beverly Hills mansion when pictures were fired as a result of a window, according to media reports.

A federal decide sprung the rapper-turned-snitch from a private jail in Queens earlier this month amid the pandemic. Lawyers for the rainbow-haired rhymer had argued that he has bronchial asthma and could be at threat of demise if he contracts the virus behind bars.

Tekashi — whose actual name is Daniel Hernandez — pleaded guilty in December to racketeering and other fees and was sentenced to two decades in prison. He’s anticipated to end out his expression in residence confinement, which is scheduled to finish July 31.

The “Oof” rapper had faced a long time in jail in advance of agreeing to cooperate with the govt and testifying versus customers of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.