Tehran crash: uOttawa student was an ambitious chemist, beloved friend, future doctorate

Saeed Kashani, 29, was a PhD student who studied chemistry at the University of Ottawa. His roommate, Andi Zahedi, said that he and Kashani were like brothers and did everything together. Credit: photos provided by Andi Zahedi Saeed is in the background and Andi is in the foreground.

Before going home to Tehran for a vacation visit, Saeed Kashani embraced his roommate and fellow uTtawa PhD student, Andi Zahedi.

Zahedi asked him what the hug was for. He would only be gone a month before returning to Ottawa for the new semester.

“Why not, maybe I will (not) come back. I don’t know,” Kashani told his roommate. It was a disposable comment that has become a terrible reality.

Zahedi will never see his roommate again as a brother. Kashani, 29, was among 176 passengers and crew on the flight of Ukraine Airlines that crashed a few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main airport, kill everyone on board. Eight residents of Ottawa were on the run.

Kashani studied chemistry at the University of Ottawa, ready to graduate within two years. He had plans for postdoctoral research in the United States or Germany and, according to Zahedi, wanted to look for work in the pharmaceutical industry.

Both men were originally from Tehran and met during a uOttawa orientation session in 2017. They started immediately and quickly became friends and then roommates that same year. They shared a house in Gloucester with a third roommate and did everything together: traveling, talking, partying, dancing.

“Everyone knows both of us, each other. If anyone knows me, they know him. If anyone knows him, they know me too, “said Zahedi. “It is one of the most difficult times in my life.

“But since he was my brother, I have to talk about him.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kashani obtained a master’s degree in organic chemistry from the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Research Center of Iran. At uOttawa he worked in the Newman Lab, described on his website as “a group of synthetic chemists … interested in developing new reactions and processes for use in the pharmaceutical, fine and bulk chemical industry.”

Lab head and uOttawa professor Stephen Newman described Kashani’s research as primarily focused on green chemistry – “how modern technology can make the practice of chemical synthesis more efficient,” he explained.

In the laboratory, Kashani stood out for his clear, positive attitude.

“It is a very striking feature of a PhD student when they can deal with very difficult scientific problems every day and still have a smile on their face and adopt an attitude that generates the energy of the people around them,” said Nieuwe man.

Outside of the academic world, he brought the same quality to his friendships.

“He was the nicest person ever,” said Zahedi. In three years as roommates, they never had problems getting along. “I’m telling you, he’s so caring … we’ve never had any problems.”

Kashani’s trip to Tehran in December would probably be one of his last, he told his roommate at the time. After graduation he would be confronted with compulsory military service. But he wanted to come home to Iran during the holidays “to visit his family, refresh his spirit and come back stronger to finish his doctorate,” Zahedi said.

He planned to graduate in 2021.

Kashani is remembered by his family in Iran – his parents, two siblings, and other family members – as well as his network of friends and academic colleagues.

A private memorial event will take place on Saturday between 2 and 4 pm. Those wishing to participate can contact Zahedi at 613-700-1467.

