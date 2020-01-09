Tehran crash: uOttawa student wanted to meet new people, make friends

Loading...

Facebook photo of Mehraban Badiei, victim of plane crash in Iran

Boeing co. 737-800 planes, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, crashed shortly after taking off near Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Facebook / Postmedia

Student of the University of Ottawa, Mehraban Badiei, had cheerful plans for 2020.

Her goals for the year were “meet new people and make new friends,” she told the uOttawa Gazette in an article posted online Tuesday. The photo with the short article shows a young woman with an open, curious look.

Badiei is one of three students from the University of Ottawa who died on the plane that crashed at Tehran the same day.

She studied health sciences in her first year.

Badiei was kind and interested in helping other Iranian students make the transition from high school to college, said Mana Khosrowshahi, president of the Iranian student association at the university.

Badiei had only studied for a few months when she signed up to help with an information gathering sponsored by the Iranian High School Association who were interested in studying at the University of Ottawa, Khosrowshahi. Only two students showed up at the November meeting, but Badiei talked eagerly about how college life was, she said.

Badiei also participated in a social media group chat for Iranian women studying at the university, she said.

Khosrowshahi said the news about the plane crash that killed three college students was a terrible shock.

“We knew some of them and it is frightening.”

Khosrowshahi said she had met Badiei only once. But she received a message through a student association on social media from a neighbor of Badiei that she was on the plane. The neighbor said that Badiei’s roommate was destroyed and distraught to talk, Khosrowshahi said.

Badiei’s Facebook page says she is originally from Tehran, but lives in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, where she attended Woodbridge College high school. Her Facebook page contains a photo of students in graduation caps and jackets last June with the message “Congratulations on the class of 2019.”

On another photo that was placed in August, Badiei is sitting in front of a cake with 18 candles.

