Alma Oladi, victim of a plane crash in Tehran

Postmedia

A close-knit university community mourns after three students from the University of Ottawa have been confirmed among the victims of the fatal plane crash in Tehran.

Alma Oladi, a PhD student in the mathematics and statistics department, was remembered by her fellow students and faculty members in an improvised memorial at university Wednesday.

A friend said the entire department was “destroyed” by the sudden loss.

According to an online profile, Oladi, from Tehran, started her doctoral studies at the university in January 2019. Her profile gives a master’s degree in mathematics from Amirkabir University of Technology at Tehran Polytechic, and gives previous studies at Iran University of Science and Technology. She went to the Salam High School in Tehran.

Oladi was one of three students from the University of Ottawa who died in the crash.

