Tehran crash: PhD student 'was full of life', had just celebrated her 27th birthday

Tehran crash victim Alma Oladi was a PhD student at the University of Ottawa.

When Alma Oladi decided to move from Iran to Canada to pursue her PhD at the University of Ottawa, she left her family, friends and the country where she was born and raised.

It was a decision that required sacrifice. But according to those close to her, the future she could build made it worthwhile.

“She had a bright life ahead of her,” said her uncle Homan Bagheri, who last saw his cousin while visiting Ottawa in the summer. “She was enthusiastic about school, but never stopped talking about Ottawa, about Canada, about the life she was going to make there.”

Oladi seemed to like her work as a PhD student in the mathematics and statistics department. But she also missed her family.

She decided to fly home during the winter break to celebrate her 27th birthday at the end of December. She left Tehran to return to Canada on Tuesday evening on Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752, which is now believed to have been shot by Iranian air defense and will never see her 28th birthday.

“God knows how much I’ve cried in recent days, my tears are gone,” said Bagheri, who lives in Las Vegas. He had just spoken with Oladi’s mother in Tehran. “She can’t believe it, she said,” I took her to the airport and said goodbye to her … I believe she’s in Ottawa right now, she’s going back to school tomorrow. I cannot accept this. “”

It is a tragedy that has destroyed those who knew Oladi, including director of the Canadian Mathematical Society, Termeh Kousha. Kousha is an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa and Oladi was her assistant during the fall semester.

It had to be a tough job in a first-year class of 250 students, but Oladi excelled – and her students loved her. She used to keep extra, unpaid office hours, Kousha remembers.

“The word I would use for her – she was very dedicated,” Kousha said. “She told me” this is a challenge “and she did a great job.”

She and Oladi worked closely together throughout the fall and shared much in common. Kousha left Iran in 2005 at the age of 21 and moved to Ottawa as an international student. It is a way that many people walk to leave the country and build a new life, she said.

“The same thing could have happened to me,” said Kousha. “I’m just very angry … if that man hadn’t been killed, all of this could not have happened,” she said, referring to the American murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“I don’t blame anyone, but it’s very difficult … I just hope this was just an accident.”

It was hard for Oladi to be away from her family, with whom she was very close, Kousha said. But she was willing to go through it for her future and was already thinking of postdoctoral work.

“She was full of life,” said Kousha. “I just can’t stop thinking about her.”