Tehran crash: Ottawa dental technician Mansour Pourjam remembered as clear, funny

Facebook photo of Mansour Pourjam.

Mansour Pourjam was a popular colleague in the Ottawa Dental Clinic where he worked for the past 12 years.

“He had a contagious personality: he had a smile that could illuminate a room,” said Shelley Perras, office manager at the Ottawa dentures and implant center where Pourjam worked as a dental technician. “He was always such a positive person. He had the funniest smile. “

Pourjam, 53, graduated from Carleton University, died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 shortly after taking off from Tehran. He had traveled to Iran, his native country, to visit his extended family for the holidays.

Perras woke up with the news of the crash and was worried that her colleague might be on the run because she knew he was leaving Tehran on Tuesday. The manifesto of the plane, published online Wednesday, confirmed her worst fears.

“He has been a friend and a colleague for the past 12 years, so it was a very, very tragic day,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

Pourjam grew up in Tehran, the Iranian capital, and came to Canada in the 1990s to study biology at Carleton University. He graduated cum laude in 2001 and hoped to pursue a career as a dentist.

But he found it hard to get a spot in dentistry and instead studied as a dental technologist and learned to design and build oral aids such as dentures, crowns, bridges and implants.

Dentist Robert MacLeay, owner of the Ottawa dentures and implant center, called Pourjam both a friend and an employee.

“This is quite difficult: we have known him for a long time,” says MacLeay. “This was someone who could always make you laugh. It was just his nature: he didn’t try to be funny; he was just himself. “

MacLeay recalls that Pourjam described his required military service in Iran. During one exercise, dozens of soldiers had to stand with their guns against a wall in a courtyard. “He was the man who made sure they all fell over,” MacLeay says. “That’s who he was.”

Pourjam, a divorced father, was dedicated to his son Ryan, 13, and loved the outdoors and country life. “His son was the light of his life,” Perras said. A cousin from Tehran also lived with him in Barrhaven and went to high school.

Members of the small, tight-knit office of Pourjam often went on holiday together. “We are a family,” said Perras. “It’s tragic. He’s been my friend for 12 years. It’s a void, it’s terrible.”

Facebook photo of Mansour Pourjam and son Ryan.

