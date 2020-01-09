Tehran crash: Last-minute mixup leaves Ottawa man in terminal while his wife gets on board doomed flight

Loading...

Roja Azadian, with husband Mohsen Ahmadipour

They would fly together. Instead, the Ottawa resident, Mohsen Ahmadipour, said goodbye to his wife Roja Azadian at the airport in Tehran on Tuesday and told her that he would join her as soon as he was able to board another flight.

That would be the last time he ever saw her.

Azadian, 43, was one of eight Ottawa residents who died aboard the Ukrainian International Airline Flight 752 when it caught fire shortly after launch on Tuesday.

The Ottawa couple had been to Iran to visit their families. Azadian had studied there at the Iran University of Science and Technology.

They planned to return to Ottawa together, via a popular route between Iran and Canada, via Ukraine.

But when they arrived at the airport in Tehran, Ahmadipour was surprised to hear that his ticket was no longer valid.

That confusion saved his life.

He had canceled part of it, but assumed that the part between Tehran and Toronto was still valid. He learned when he and Azadian went to check in that it wasn’t, said Kevin Manesh, a veterinarian and public relations director of the Iranian Arts and Cultural Society of Ottawa.

He waited at the airport while Azadian boarded the doomed flight. The plane crashed within a few minutes after taking off. Ahmadipour heard horror of the crash from the terminal.

“He is currently trapped at the airport. He couldn’t get on the plane. His wife unfortunately got on the plane, “Manesh said.

“He was the lucky person who didn’t get on the plane.”

