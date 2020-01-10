Loading...

Facebook photo of Ali Pey.

jpg

Marie Tremblay woke up in the middle of the night on Tuesday and expected a message from her partner, Ali Pey, technical director of Ottawa.

“He said he would send me a text if he landed in Kiev. I woke up in the middle of the night and had no text messages. I knew something was wrong. “

The two had spoken only 45 minutes before Pey’s plane – Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 – was to leave Tehran on Tuesday evening.

“We were kidding and having fun and saying how we couldn’t wait until he got home. We were crazy and then we said goodbye.”

After talking to him, Tremblay put flight tracking information on her phone to follow the progress of Pey’s flights between Tehran and Toronto via Kyiv. She saw that the flight left somewhat delayed.

Pey was on his way home after a week’s visit to his sick father in Iran.

Because he had promised to send her a text from Kiev, Tremblay woke up and looked at her phone in the middle of the night.

When there was no text, she checked the flight and saw with growing alarm that the flight information was not updated.

Within minutes she learned why: Numerous news stories described the crash after taking off from Tehran and confirmed that none of the 176 passengers on board had survived. Pey’s sister called shortly thereafter.

This week, in Ottawa House, grieving friends and family served the two together with four daughters – two from each of their previous relationships – to offer condolences and support.

Tremblay, like other friends and family of accident victims in the city, remains in shock.

“It was terrible, terrible,” she said about learning the crash.

“Nobody has words to describe the feeling.”

At MessageHopper, the Kanata technology company Pey founded in 2016, the news was met with disbelief and determination to continue the work he started.

“I found out in the morning,” said Sergei Zadoyan, Head of Business Development at MessageHopper. “It was not a real moment. I just looked at his desk and expected him to appear any time. “

The technology company that offers text messaging solutions for companies was about to leave the start-up phase and “give him the rewards he wanted for his family.”

For years, Zadoyan said, Pey has put ‘blood, sweat and tears’ into building the business. “He was there before I entered and after I left. He was committed to the company. “

Zadoyan said employees, along with a new acting CEO, are determined to continue the work that Pey started.

“We employees wanted to honor him in his legacy and we continue to do so by continuing to grow this business for his family, his children and his wife.”

Zadoyan described his former boss, who previously worked at Nortel and other technology companies, as a visionary and modest person.

“He was a strange boss. He was sitting on a medicine ball because it helped his back. He always had playful chatter. He was a really kind soul. We try to spread that message and honor his legacy. “

Zadoyan said there is growing support for the company after Pey’s death.

“We will continue as if Ali is watching over us. It’s hard to express how much he wanted this thing. Switching off and closing is not an option. “

Pey was remembered by many in the close-knit Iranian community of Ottawa as a dedicated father, someone whose home was always open and who always had a smile on his face.

“The entire community is in shock,” said Kayvan Pezeshki about the death of 63 Iranian Canadians in the crash.

Some of his friends were crying this week when they described how they got to know the news.

Tremblay called Pey her ‘soul mate’. They met volunteer work at their children’s school. Both have two girls from previous relationships. Pey, who wrote a book about his bitter experience in the family court, shared custody of his daughters to whom he was committed.

“We were happy. We loved our family. We loved each other. 2020 would be a very good year for us – it was our year,” said Tremblay.

VICTIMS PROFILES

Tehran crash: uOttawa student was an ambitious chemist, beloved friend, future doctorate

Tehran crash: university department “destroyed” by loss

Tehran crash: Last-minute mixup leaves Ottawa man in terminal while his wife gets on board doomed flight

Tehran crash: Carleton PhD student married days before the fatal flight

Tehran crash: architect returned to Ottawa after the daughter’s marriage

Tehran crash: Ottawa dental technician Mansour Pourjam remembered as clear, funny

Tehran crash: uOttawa student wanted to meet new people, make friends

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Lawyers for both parties preached “positively” and “together” working on Westboro bus crash settlements

Murder victim remembered for his “big heart and brilliant smile,” songs about deprivation

Trudeau: Canada knows that the plane was shot down by the Iranian rocket