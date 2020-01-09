Loading...

Alireza Pey returned to Ottawa after a trip to visit his ailing father when he boarded doomed Ukraine International Airline flight 752 in Tehran on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, friends of the Kanata-based high-tech entrepreneur were in tears after hearing that 48-year-old Pey was one of 63 Canadians who died during the flight that crashed shortly after takeoff.

“He always had a smile,” said Pey’s friend Kevin Manesh, a veterinarian and public relations director of the Iranian Arts and Cultural Society of Ottawa. “We all miss his smile now.”

Manesh did not know that Pey was among the dead until he scanned a list of crash victims on Wednesday morning, fearing to see if members of the large Iranian community of Ottawa had fled. Flying through Ukraine was a common route for Iranian-Canadians traveling back and forth, he said.

Pey had been to Iran to visit his father, who had been sick, said family friend Ayat Tadjalli.

“His father is better now, but Ali is no longer here.”

Tajjali said that Pey opened his Kanata home for members of the Iranian community of Ottawa, especially those who, like him, had young children. Pey was the father of two girls, seven and nine years old.

He also had a very public campaign after a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, in which Pey said he was confronted with discrimination and injustice. He even wrote a book about his experiences: discrimination in the Canadian courts: the true story of a Muslim father fighting for his children. Pey delivered his book to, among others, the former provincial liberal attorney general Yasir Naqvi.

Tajjali said that Pey brought many members of the Iranian community together and was interested in children who kept the Persian language.

“I have met many people in Ali’s house and this house has meant a lot to me and to many Iranian families who have children,” Tadjalli said.

“He always smiled. I don’t know how to tell my children they don’t have their uncle Ali, I don’t know how to tell them. “

Pey, who arrived in Ottawa as an experienced engineer in 2000, built a successful high-tech company, MessageHopper, which he founded in 2017.

In a statement he wrote about his custody case, Pey said:

“Like so many other Canadians, I am an immigrant and a proud Canadian citizen.”

