Tehran crash: eight of those killed in a plane crash in Iran were Ottawans who returned home

At least eight residents of Ottawa have been identified among the 176 people who died in a flight from Ukraine International Airlines that crashed in Iran.

Accident victims are Kanata high-tech entrepreneur Alireza Pey, 48, who returned to Ottawa after a trip to visit his sick father.

Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje, 41, an architect, returned after celebrating the marriage of her daughter in Tehran.

Roja Azadian, 43, said goodbye to her husband, Mohsen Ahmadipour, at the airport in Tehran. He had to book another flight because his ticket was no longer valid. The couple planned to return to Ottawa together.

Fareed Arasteh, 32, a PhD student in biology at Carleton University, had just married his old girlfriend in Tehran on Sunday.

Mansour Pourjam, 53, had a degree in Carleton biology and became a dental technologist.

Three students from the University of Ottawa also died in the crash: Mehraban Badiei was a first-year student of health sciences; Alma Oladi was a PhD student in the mathematics department of the university; Saeed Kashani was a PhD student in the chemistry and biomolecular department.

A vigil is being held on Parliament Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“There were at least 63 Canadians on board and a total of 138 passengers on that flight connected to Canada – all people who don’t come home to their parents, their friends, colleagues or their families,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.

“Although no words will erase your pain, I want you to know that an entire country is with you. We share your sorrow. “

The news of the crash hit the Iranian community hard. The plane transported families who returned from vacation and academics and students who returned to school. While the waves of news identifying the victims continue throughout the day, Iranian Canadians counted the connections they had with people fleeing.

“Everyone knew someone,” said Reza Eslami, a Toronto architect. He last saw fellow architect Dizaje, a former classmate, about a year ago.

“She was a sweet person. She has always had a beautiful smile. “

According to the 2016 census, around 210,000 people identified Iranians as their ethnicity, many living in the suburbs north of Toronto or in the Vancouver area. About 6,845 people who identified as Iranians lived in the Ottawa area in 2016.

But since then there has been “exponential growth” in the number of Iranians moving to the national capital, said Kaveh Shakouri, a business analyst and program director at the Iranian Arts and Cultural Society of Ottawa.

Shakouri is involved with PAND Settlement Services, with which newcomers can settle down and find a job. He estimates that at least 70 new students have come to Ottawa for the 2019-2020 school year – and almost all want to stay.

“Everything that has happened in the last eight or nine years has made life very difficult,” he said. “People are trying to find a way out of the country,”

Ali Pey

Saeed Kashani.

Mehraban Badiei

Earlier this week, Postmedia reported that the number of Iranians applying for asylum in Canada has almost tripled in recent years.

About one in 20 Iranians who obtain a visa to fly to Canada as a tourist, guest worker or international student have applied for refugee status, according to an editorial service document obtained under a request for access to information from the Postmedia. More than 125 Iranians applied for asylum in Canada every month in early 2019, according to the internal report.

Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje

Students are a large part of the flow of Iranians to Canada. In recent years, Canada has proven to be very attractive to Iranian students due to increasing administrative barriers to studying in the US According to the Canadian International Education Office, Iranian students were the second fastest growing group of international students in the country in the 2017-2018 period and good for two percent of incoming international students.

Alma Oladi

Roja Azadian, with husband Mohsen Ahmadipour

Mansour Pourjam

Mana Khosrowshahi, president of the Iranian student association at the University of Ottawa, said she is not sure how many Iranian students there are at the university. but the Facebook group of the association has around 300 members.

Canada is attractive to Iranian students because there is a range equivalent system, she said. And many see visiting a Canadian university as the first step in the immigration process.

It went Arasteh

Professionals who want to settle in Canada are also part of the picture. For example, there is a Canadian-Iranian medical association. And Eslami said he knows about 20 architects who graduated around the same time as he at Azad University in Tehran, who now works in Canada; others work in the US and Australia.

“Many classmates ended up in Canada,” he said. “Everyone who could get out of it.”

Medhi Fallahi, a broker in Ottawa and host of the city’s first Persian radio program, has been living in Ottawa for 29 years. Some Iranians have lived in Ottawa since the 1979 revolution in which the pro-Western shah was overthrown. The most influx of Iranian immigration came after the revolution, he said.

Many Iranians fly back and forth between Canada and Iran, especially during the holiday season and Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which is celebrated in March, Shakouri said. He believes that many of the students on the plane returned to school after the Christmas break.

