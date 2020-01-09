Tehran crash: Carleton PhD student married days before the fatal flight

Loading...

Carleton University PhD student Fareed Arasteh.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

On Sunday, back at his home in Tehran, Fareed Arasteh married his old girlfriend, Maral Gorginpour.

A few days later he boarded a Ukrainian flight from International Airlines on his way to Kiev and finally Canada, where Arasteh, a PhD student in the biology department at Carleton University, returned for his second term. Eventually Maral would apply for a visa to join her husband in Ottawa.

But instead of returning to the Carleton laboratory where he had sought access for at least two years, Arasteh was among the 176 passengers and crew members who died when flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran.

“He was very enthusiastic and wanted to make an impact on the field,” said Professor Ashkan Golshani, PhD consultant at Arasteh and head of the Carleton biology lab where Arasteh studied.

“In general there are two types of students: the students you have to push and the students that you have to push. It was the type of student you pushed. He was extremely determined, and such a nice guy and a gentle guy. He was a gentleman. “

Golshani described the 32-year-old Arasteh as gentle and kind, but with a large presence.

The dissertation on which Arasteh worked was entitled “Identification of new gene functions in the model fungal organism, the baker’s yeast.”

“He really wanted this PhD and worked very hard to get it,” said Golshani. “He checked courses he didn’t need, just to get a refresher course.”

Arasteh arrived in Canada last summer. His promotion would have taken four to five years.

“He was an ideal graduate student; someone you really want on your team, “Golshani added. “If I get the chance, I know for sure that he would have excelled in a unique scientist.”

Outside the lab, Arasteh enjoyed trying out new activities and meeting new people. He loved country music, cleaning and photography. With regard to the latter, he preferred landscapes and portraits and had offered his services at the university butterfly show in October last year, by photographing him and recording video.

According to old friend and roommate Reza Samanfar, the main focus of Arasteh was his doctorate. He had previously worked in Iran as a consultant at a farm for agricultural products, but had always promised to return to school.

“He pursued his dreams,” said Samanfar. “He interrupted his academic career for work, but he always told me that one of his dreams was to pursue his doctorate. He was passionate about knowledge itself and the pursuit of advanced technology and became a pioneer.

“He was hard at work and gave everything around him, and he was so happy when he finally came to college. It was what he always wanted to do. “

