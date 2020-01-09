Tehran crash: architect returned to Ottawa after the daughter's marriage

Loading...

Facebook photo of Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje, one of the victims of the Tehran plane crash

Facebook / Postmedia

Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje, one of eight Ottawans who died in the crash of Flight PS752, returned to Canada, fresh after celebrating her daughter’s wedding in Tehran.

“She was very quiet, very kind, a very easy person,” said Koorosh Farhadpour, a classmate of Maleki Dizaje at the Islamic Azad University of Tehran where they both studied architecture.

The two worked together at an architectural firm in Tehran in the late 1980s and Farhadpour said he would call her once or twice a year to wish her a happy birthday or a happy new year.

“She was not political at all. She was kind and caring, a very good mother, “Farhadpour said. “I’m in shock.”

Maleki Dizaje, 41, stopped working after her daughter was born and eventually moved to Canada, he said. Her LinkedIn profile mentions her profession as ‘project manager and designer’.

“She was so unremarkable that I don’t know when she came here, but it was at least 10 years ago.”

Tribute to Maleki Dizaje came in on Facebook.

“My beautiful friend Fereshteh Maleki was in Iran a week ago for the wedding of her sweet daughter,” said Maryam Amin on Facebook. “I remember her back to 30 years ago on the very first day in college with her beautiful smile. And I remember her happiness (sic) when she was pregnant …

“She is no longer among us … She was in the Ukrainian flight that crashed and went back to Canada … I can’t stop crying.”

Another friend, Sanaz Za from Tehran, posted: “I spoke to her just before her trip. I’m deeply sad … I can’t believe it. “

Farhadpour, who works as an architect in Toronto, said he heard of Maleki Dizaje’s death Wednesday morning through another classmate’s Facebook post and then confirmed that her name appeared on the passenger manifesto released by the airline.

“I couldn’t work anymore since this morning,” he said. “There are so many other families. In our community to lose 63 people at once – everyone knows someone who has died or has been hit. It is a sad day.

“We couldn’t sleep last night because we were so worried, expecting a war,” he said, adding that he was grateful that he was in a stable, safe country like Canada.

“We always keep in mind that we are in a country that cares about us.”

bcrawford@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/getBAC

RELATED

Tehran crash: “He always had a smile” – Friends mourn the loss of Kanata entrepreneur

Tehran crash: Last-minute mixup leaves Ottawa man in terminal while his wife gets on board doomed flight

Tehran crash: Carleton PhD student married days before the fatal flight

Tehran crash: Ottawa dental technician Mansour Pourjam remembered as clear, funny

Tehran crash: uOttawa student wanted to meet new people, make friends

Tehran crash: 30-year-old ready to graduate next year

Eight residents of Ottawa among 63 Canadians died in a plane crash near Tehran

Trudeau makes a statement, saying that it will ensure “thorough investigation” of a plane crash in Iran

Five things to know about the Boeing 737-800 aircraft involved in the Tehran crash

At least 30 Edmontonians believed dead in a plane crash in Iran, killing 176 people

“It is devastating”: nine students from universities in Ontario among victims of plane crashes