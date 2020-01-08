Tehran crash: 30-year-old ready to graduate next year

Loading...

Facebook photo of Saeed Kashani, victim of a plane crash in Tehran

Facebook / Postmedia

Saeed Kashani, 30, was from Tehran and had a master’s degree in chemistry in Iran.

He moved to the University of Ottawa to obtain his PhD in chemical technology in 2017. He also worked there as an assistant and expected to graduate in 2021.

Along the way, he had published a research paper in a magazine about green chemistry, the making of chemical products, while limiting the use or production of harmful substances.

His Facebook page shows that he was a fan of various professional football teams, including FC Barcelona, ​​and he loved the BBC, Iranian musicians and the TV program How I Met Your Mother.

Facebook friends also said they would meet him at parties or at the University of Ottawa gym.

