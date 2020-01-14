Teenager installs cameras at home to prove parental violence

A Florida woman says her daughter has been trying to report her father’s abuse for years, but no one believed her, so she installed home security cameras to prove it. Warning: viewers may find the above video disturbing An arrest report indicates that the 14-year-old delivered two videos to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. In one of the videos, you can see a man identified as Damon Becnel yelling, pointing and even hitting the teenager’s head. Becnel can also be heard screaming at dogs. At one point, the video appears to show him hitting the animal and holding an object around the dog’s neck. The Sheriff’s Office report identifies this object as a knife. The teenager then jumps on Becnel, screaming at him to stop. The video is six minutes long. According to the arrest report, Becnol was a major business owner. His last known business was ABC Resorts in Destin.After deputies watched the videos, Becnel was arrested on January 2 and is now on bail but will appear before a judge on February 4.

A Florida woman says her daughter has been trying to report her father’s abuse for years, but no one believed her, so she installed home security cameras to prove it.

Warning: viewers may find the above video disturbing

An arrest report indicates that the 14-year-old delivered two videos to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

In one of the videos, you can see a man identified as Damon Becnel yelling, pointing and even hitting the teenager’s head. Becnel can also be heard screaming at dogs.

At one point, the video appears to show him hitting the animal and holding an object around the dog’s neck.

The Sheriff’s Office report identifies this object as a knife.

The teenager then jumps on Becnel, screaming at him to stop. The video is six minutes long.

According to the arrest report, Becnol was a major business owner. His last known business was ABC Resorts in Destin.

After MPs watched the videos, Becnel was arrested on January 2.

He is now out on bail but will appear before a judge on February 4.

.