Teenage millionaire Jane Park’s lotto lives glam, from Ibiza hols to Gucci bags (but she cuts her own hair in lockdowns)

Jane posted a photo of her glamorous life on her Instagram page. Credits: Instagram

Yesterday it was revealed that Ryan Hoyle had earned £ 58 million. Credit: PA: Press Association

Jane, from Niddrie in Scotland, was only 17 years old and lived at her mother’s house in the mother’s council when she won an incredible £ 1 million at EuroMillions – the first time she had bought a ticket.

He splashed various luxuries, appearing this morning, holding Fendi’s expensive bag.

And judging from his Instagram, it seems like he has a very swish life in many ways.

Jane, 17 years old, collects lottery credits, Credit: JSHPIX.CO

He was never ashamed to flash his money …

From luxury days to holidays in the US and Ibiza, he can give Ryan Rochdale, based in Rochdale, whose £ 58 million burns a hole in his pocket, a few hints.

So far all he has bought is a website for dating, while Jane tends to prefer glam in life – including luxury cars, wads of money and designer bags.

Now Fabulous is breaking the millionaire’s lifestyle:

Jane’s house is filled with classy furniture – and she likes nights out. Credit: Instagram

Home improvement

Jane’s house looks more luxurious than ours, that’s for sure.

She is a protruding Insta-ed herself drinking alcohol in the kitchen with a fancy breakfast bar and wearing a skintight green dress.

Meanwhile, luxurious velvet sofas make an appearance in a number of beans and their homes are tastefully decorated with floral arrangements.

This is the style that he gives to himself in lockdown

Beauty improvement

This girl LOVES to spend money on cutting hair – and even managed to give a DIY snip in lockdown (and, playing fair, it looks decent).

From the locking of flowing brown hair to straight blond hair, it has a different look almost every month.

Only four days ago he wrote: “The house is made dry with my back and short sides, can’t wait for the angel @ashleigh_stewarthair to get his hands.”

In 2015 Jane treated herself with a ‘number one car’ Credit: See Caption

Car portfolio

Jane loves shopping for Mercedes, despite facing the possibility of a drinking ban.

He was allegedly three times the legal limit when driving a BMW 1 Series through McDonald’s drive-thru in Edinburgh in October 2016.

He treated himself with a £ 25,000 BMW, a £ 17,000 VW Beetle and an £ 18,000 Range Rover adjusted in purple to honor Hibernian football heroes.

Jane displays her items on social media Credit: Instagram

This bag is trusted by Gucci and costs almost £ 2.5 thousand. Credits: janeparkx / Instagram

Designer goods

From Gucci bags that cost around £ 2,300, to Chanel classics and Fendi clutches for around £ 400, Jane has a LOT of designer items – all splashed on her Instagram.

In almost every photo he wears a different dress from a red skirt that fits and tops to a cream satin skirt and often teams them up with the famous Valentino or Louboutins red sole shoes.

All these clothes must be added – if you like to wear new clothes, Ryan?

He regularly posts about nights with the girls

He likes glam nights out Credit: Instagram

Night out

There is no doubt Jane is a party girl who likes to socialize – lockdown must be a nightmare for her.

He admitted his last night was March 14, writing on his Insta page: “Last night before it was locked.”

Recently Jane gave a bum one night with friends in Newcastle.

The lucky lottery winner has friends cheering as he puts out bread in the middle of the Powerhouse nightclub, Scottish Sun said.

Mum is treated to her luxurious life

Luxury hotel stays and vacation sightseeing

Jane’s Instagram post is an award for beautiful hotels and luxury holidays that make us jealous.

On an average Thursday he might relax on a flower swing or relax by the pool.

He even took his mother to the hotel with him, where they had been beamed in the lobby.

Jane, photographed in Virginia, earlier this year

From Ibiza to Virginia, USA, and throughout the UK, Jane lived a jet set life and posted a swimsuit selfie photo to prove it.

From sitting with friends by the pool to sipping drinks, he seems to live Riley’s life, and Ryan can learn a lot from him.

However, apart from the luxury lifestyle, Jane said living as a millionaire is not always easy – she once threatened to sue the EuroMillions after claiming victory destroyed her life.

Speaking to People on Sunday, he said, “I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is the purpose of my life? “

“I think it will make (my life) ten times better but it makes it ten times worse.

“I wish I didn’t have money almost every day.

“I said to myself, ‘My life would be much easier if I didn’t win.’

Earlier Emily Clarkson slammed Jane – and said she had to ‘get ambition’.

And Jane once claimed to put TRACER in her husband’s car – read more here.

EuroMillions winner Jane Park suggests not going public if you win

