Ahmed Afrah didn’t stand a chance.

At the age of 18, the vulnerable teenage addict was summoned to a public housing home on MacLaren Street to pay a $ 400 drug debt with Liban Gure, a crack dealer with a long, violent criminal record.

Once inside, Gure’s crew hit the young Afrah in the bathroom and then in the hall. He begged for his life and they kept beating and kicking him.

“It was a lengthy and cruel attack,” assistant attorney Lia Bramwell said during Thursday’s hearing before Gure, 31, who was found guilty in September of manslaughter in Afrah’s death in May 2017.

After beating, Gure Afrah’s crew forced them to sit in a kitchen chair and one of them began to search for duct tape around the blood-stained apartment.

Afrah, afraid of his life and chased by one of his attackers, fled to the balcony on the 16th floor. He climbed out and onto an adjacent balcony and tried to climb into safety just to lose his grip and plunder 16 floors.

It was “unimaginable terror” in the words of the public prosecutor.

“He plunged 16 floors knowing he was going to die,” Bramwell told the court during the sentencing session.

The teenager heard screaming before he hit the ground on his left. His heart split in two at the collision and he died immediately.

His grieving mother, Mariam Alasow, has endured more than her fair share of hardship. The single mother fled Somalia with her two sons for a better life in Canada. In Canada she saw a portrait of hope after a life of suffering. She earned a living by cleaning other people’s houses.

“He didn’t deserve to be killed and taken away at this age … I cry every night. I miss him so much,” she said in her victim impact statement, which was filed but not read in court.

She said her son had an innocent heart and spent his free time helping neighbors.

“He was my sunshine, my light … My pain is inexplicable,” she said in a translated statement.

“Mr. Gure has destroyed that hope,” Bramwell burst out.

Gure comes from a good family and has two parents, the court told. Second of seven children. His mother used to have a daycare center and his father is a former pilot who established an online Somali news network in 1999.

He is the only one in the family with a criminal record. Unlike his sisters and brothers, he did not do well at school because he was busy hanging out with criminals. He was 18 the first time he was caught holding a corner store.

His strict father brought him to Uganda to give him a “reality lesson” to show him how good he was in Canada. His father also took him to Kenya in an attempt to “straighten” him. Nothing worked.

Gure has never taken the criminal justice system seriously. He surpassed probation duties and was usually late when he took the trouble to appear for meetings with his probation officer.

Lawyer Gary Barnes noted that his client expressed regret and made great progress in prison. Gure remains in custody awaiting sentencing later this year.

He said the homicide arrest in 2017 was a wake-up call, and Gure regrets not listening to his parents when he went down a destructive path motivated by easy money, the court heard.

But Gure, now a convicted murderer, still denies responsibility and minimizes his previous crimes, according to his probation officer’s report.

The crack dealer now just wants to do his time and go back to his family.

When Thursday condemned the entries, the defense asked the judge for a period of time to three years in prison, while the Crown urged the judge to impose a ten-year prison sentence.

The case against Gure was investigated by Ottawa police detectives Guy Seguin and Chris O’Brien, and prosecuted by assistant Crown lawyers Lia Bramwell and Jon Fuller.

