Teen was indicted by Regina after 6 fires at Cornwall Center

A 14-year-old was accused of arson after lighting a fire in a downtown mall.

According to the Regina Police Service, six fires were lit in the Cornwall Center over the course of two weeks.

The teenager was arrested after the police received the report of a man lighting a fire in the bathroom and then leaving.

Police say she discovered the 14-year-old on 11th Avenue. Another investigation led to charges of five other arsonists who had appeared at Cornwall Center between December 10 and 16.

The young person, who cannot be named under the Juvenile Criminal Law Act, will appear in court for the first time on Friday afternoon.

