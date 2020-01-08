Teen Vogue's glowing Facebook story about serious WTFs

Loading...

Have you ever wondered how “Facebook helps ensure the integrity of 2020 elections”?

Well, Teen Vogue has a story for you! Or at least wait until shortly after the publication on Wednesday morning of the award-winning publication – without explanation – a scratchy article with exactly this heading was published.

The article, in which five Facebook employees were rated uncritically, presented itself as a “look behind the scenes” of how the social media giant “takes measures to protect against interference from abroad and prevents the spread of misinformation”. In other words, it stank of sponsored content and initially ran without a byline and without any disclaimer regarding the potential type of advertising.

After people became aware of Twitter, the story was updated to include a publisher’s note that it was sponsored content to later remove the publisher’s note.

But it should get even stranger soon.

Image: screenshot / teen fashion

Image: screenshot / teen fashion

At some point, Lauren Rearick, the contributor to Teen Vogue, was listed as the story’s author. When Rearick reached for a comment, he told Mashable that she hadn’t written the article.

“This is not my byline,” she wrote by email. “I didn’t write this story.”

And yet it was there.

Um what?

Image: screenshot / teen fashion

In a follow-up email, Rearick noted that she was as confused as we were about how her message got into the story, and referred us to Condé Nast’s communications director, Jaime Marsanico.

We emailed Marsanico and Teen Vogue for a comment. We did not receive a response at the time of publication. We also turned to Facebook to find out if the Teen Vogue story paid off. Facebook didn’t contact us either.

However, Sheryl Sandberg, COO on Facebook, had time to post the story on her personal Facebook page at 8:27 a.m. The story was drawn by Teen Vogue around 10:00 p.m. PT.

Hmm.

Image: Screenshot / Facebook

So why does any of that matter? It’s no surprise that Facebook would try to wash out uncritical praise for its election security efforts before the 2020 US presidential election. Along with many other companies, it has a long history of sponsored content and has made concerted efforts to convince the media and the public of its “integrity work” for elections in the past. Although the article raised a few sensitive points – such as why Facebook is not reviewing political ads or why this is hampering their efforts to combat misinformation – they have been used as a springboard for corporate spins without the additional context of Facebook’s controversial election history. Do you remember the quickly abandoned “war room”?

Facebook is doing everything it can to convince both elected officials and users that it has changed since 2016. This article was probably part of that effort. As with so many things Facebook does, however, it seems to have failed. As with many other internet flubs, the URL for raising eyebrows lives on, as does a copy of the article (pre-byline and pre-disclosure) on the wayback machine of the internet archive.

The way this piece was done with fists of ham, then updated, then not updated, pinned to Rearick, and pulled indicates a serious mistake by online magazine Facebook or both. This is especially true when you look at the play’s apparent theme: integrity.

“As certain politicians deliberately publish fake ads to explain Facebook’s policies, Facebook product manager Sarah Schiff was asked about the article:” How do you plan to promote fake ads? “

Fake ads, actually. It looks like Facebook still has a lot to do.