Teen takes down ISP with DDoS attacks to get information about one of his subscribers

Pixel-shaped acronym DDoS made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Timur Arbaev

The Ukrainian police arrested a 16-year-old from the city of Odessa last month for attempting to extort a local ISP (internet provider) to share data about one of her subscribers.

Ukrainian authorities say that when the service provider refused, the teenager used distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks to take down the ISP’s network.

The attacks that took place last year were so serious that the ISP contacted the police. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said that ZDNet officers from Ukraine’s cyber police traced the teenager to the city of Odessa, where they arrested the 16-year-old in January last month.

Ukrainian cyber police say they searched the teen’s house and seized his devices. Authorities said they had found during a preliminary investigation of the suspect’s computer software that was used to launch DDoS attacks, along with details for 20 accounts on different hacker forums.

According to the Ukrainian Criminal Code, the suspect is in jail for up to six years for launching the DDoS attacks. He was not charged with the attempted extortion.

Ukrainian officials refused to comment further on the case, such as whose data the attacker requested, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Ukrainian teenager is certainly not the first case where a suspect has disabled a full ISP network using a simple DDoS botnet.

Similar cases of DDoS attacks in which ISPs were brought down have occurred in Liberia, Cambodia and more recently in South Africa. In most cases, attackers use botnets that are capable of launching huge waves of junk traffic (Liberia), or they use smart technology known as carpet bombing (South Africa).