Teen taken to clinic following shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-calendar year-aged was taken to the medical center and taken care of for non-life threatening accidents adhering to a taking pictures in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Law enforcement Division information launch.

Officers with the Winston Salem Police Office responded to 3890 Previous Vineyard Road when they had been informed about a gun remaining fired.

When they arrived, the officers located the victim who explained that he got into an argument with the two suspects.

One or both of those of the suspects pulled out a gun and commenced firing at the victim.

The victim ran from the scene and then uncovered that he experienced been grazed in the upper upper body.

He was addressed at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for accidents which have been minor and non-everyday living threatening.

In the course of the study course of the discharging firearms, a number of cars and apartments were being strike.

No a single was injured other than the victim, law enforcement say.

This shooting does not surface to be random as it seems that the involved parties know every single other.

Winston-Salem Law enforcement Office requests that any individual with information concerning this criminal offense get hold of Criminal offense Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.