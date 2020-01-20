Abdirahman Sahal and Yusuf Hussein chose not to call for evidence and will not testify for their own defense because their aggravated assault trial will hear conclusive arguments on Tuesday, with prosecutors claiming the two 19-year-old men beat 74-year-old Morty White in a unprovoked attack of December 2018.

Both men pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial last week, when the Ontario court, Peter Doody, heard testimony from White and another man who was beaten during the same incident, leading to an additional count of simple assault on Salah.

The Crown case is largely based on video evidence shown to the court in a composite video, with clips sewn together from security cameras, surveillance images from inside a bank, and the rear view camera taken from a nearby taxi. Clothing shown on the suspects in the video was compared with the winter coats, jeans and sneakers that Salah and Hussein wore at the time of their arrest, a month after the incident.

The video, shot around 9 a.m. on a sunny Saturday morning on December 6, 2018, shows that White withdraws money from an ATM in Montreal Road and Hannah Street when the two men allegedly being Salah and Hussein are seen.

The two are first seen in the video leaving a home on Hannah Street – Salah and Hussein had already been ordered not to communicate with each other – and walked to Montreal Road when one victim was allegedly beaten, not provoked, by Salah.

A brief skirmish is seen from the inside as White steps out and turns the corner, and the two men watch White turn and follow.

One of the suspects seems to make White stumble from behind while the other pushes him to the ground, and one of the suspect’s legs is lifted in an apparent pounding motion.

White said he does not remember much about the incident. Nothing was stolen from him, not even the money he had just withdrawn.

De Kroon will first make his final comments, followed by lawyers Shira Brass representing Hussein and Sarah Ahsan representing Salah.

Ahelmer@postmedia.com

Twitter: @helmera

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Analysis: Ottawa’s four-month-old LRT system should not have that many problems

“I’ll defeat this thing again”: Stuntman Stu announces that leukemia has returned

Ottawa firefighters use “jaws” in a crash on Highway 417